Starbucks does not accept it was negligent in the case. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A classic musician is suing Starbucks for over £2 million after a wooden fridge surround fell on her head which caused injuries so bad she says eded her career.

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Sally Kenyon claims she suffered a concussion which caused migraines and other serious symptoms following the freak incident at the store in London's Embankment in 2022. The 44-year-old was with her two daughters at the time, aged ten and 11, when the large wooden fridge struck her on the head, causing a cut around her right eyebrow which required stitches in hospital. But the cellist, who taught at Millfield School, says the long-lasting impact has caused more harm but the high-street giant maintains some of her health problems pre-dated the incident. Read more: Drivers stealing almost £200k worth of fuel every day since start of Middle East crisis, report reveals Read more: Pressure mounting on Infantino as Wales becomes first football nation to withdraw support for chief's re-election

Starbucks in Embankment. Picture: Alamy