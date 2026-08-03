Professional cellist sues Starbucks for £2m after 'career-ending' incident at central London branch
A classic musician is suing Starbucks for over £2 million after a wooden fridge surround fell on her head which caused injuries so bad she says eded her career.
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Sally Kenyon claims she suffered a concussion which caused migraines and other serious symptoms following the freak incident at the store in London's Embankment in 2022.
The 44-year-old was with her two daughters at the time, aged ten and 11, when the large wooden fridge struck her on the head, causing a cut around her right eyebrow which required stitches in hospital.
But the cellist, who taught at Millfield School, says the long-lasting impact has caused more harm but the high-street giant maintains some of her health problems pre-dated the incident.
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Mrs Kenyon, from Somerset, says she can no longer play in orchestras as she previously did and has been unable to go back to work.
She says she suffers chronic migraines for typically 15 days a month which are sometimes so severe she has to go to bed for days on end, and says they alone amount to a disability, the Daily Mail reports.
Her claim adds that she also has problems with memory, planning, organising and problem-solving, while her symptoms can be triggered by anything from bright light to social interaction.
Starbucks has not disputed the fact that Mrs Kenyon was hit by the structure, but the firm argues she had already taken 68 days off work suffering anxiety before the incident, and does not accept it was negligent.
The case is ongoing at the High Court in Bristol.