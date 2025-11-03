Professional footballer among those stabbed in mass knife attack on train
A professional footballer has been named as one of the 11 people stabbed in the mass knife attack on a train on Saturday.
Scunthorpe United defender Jonathan Gjoshe was on board the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King's Cross when the horrific incident took place at Huntingdon.
The 22-year-old was rushed to hospital following the attack, where he is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson for the club said.
Nine other people were left fighting for their life, including a hero train worker who confronted the alleged knifeman.
"Scunthorpe United can confirm registered player Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London on Saturday evening," the spokesperson said.
"Everyone at the club, from the Board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train."
Following the mass stabbing, a man has appeared in court charged with ten counts of attempted murder.
Anthony Williams, 32, appeared at Peterborough magistrates court also charged with one count of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm), and one count of possession of a bladed article.
Appearing in the dock flanked by four security officers and wearing a grey police-issued tracksuit, the suspect spoke only to confirm his name and age.
He told the judge he had "no fixed abode' when asked for his address and was not asked to enter his pleas.
The court heard that the train worker remained in a critical but stable condition this morning.
Williams was also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on November 1.
Tracy Easton, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Direct, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Anthony Williams with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article – following a police investigation into an incident on a LNER train from Doncaster to London on Saturday 01 November 2025."
Other passengers spoke of hiding in train toilets and the buffet car to protect themselves during the bloody rampage.
BTP declared a major incident when the train came to a stop in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, after passengers pulled the emergency alarms and two men were arrested eight minutes after police were called at 7.42pm.
Train driver Andrew Johnson, who is reported to be a Royal Navy veteran, is said to have got signalers to divert the train to a different track, allowing him to stop at a platform at Huntingdon which was not a planned stop on the route.
He told ITV News: "I was only doing my job. It was my colleague who is in hospital who was the brave one."
Nigel Roebuck, full-time organiser in the north-east of England for the train drivers' union Aslef and lead officer with LNER, said: "The driver did everything he was trained to do, at the right time and in the right way.
"He showed real courage, real dedication, and real determination in the most difficult of circumstances. Our thoughts tonight are with his colleague who is still in intensive care."