Scunthorpe United defender Jonathan Gjoshe was on board the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King's Cross when the horrific incident took place at Huntingdon. Picture: Scunthorpe

By Frankie Elliott

A professional footballer has been named as one of the 11 people stabbed in the mass knife attack on a train on Saturday.

A "heroic" railway worker is still fighting for his life as The LNER Azuma train, on which the mass stabbing took place, is driven away from Huntingdon Station this morning (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Nine other people were left fighting for their life, including a hero train worker who confronted the alleged knifeman. "Scunthorpe United can confirm registered player Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London on Saturday evening," the spokesperson said. "Everyone at the club, from the Board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train." Following the mass stabbing, a man has appeared in court charged with ten counts of attempted murder. Anthony Williams, 32, appeared at Peterborough magistrates court also charged with one count of ABH (Actual Bodily Harm), and one count of possession of a bladed article. Appearing in the dock flanked by four security officers and wearing a grey police-issued tracksuit, the suspect spoke only to confirm his name and age. He told the judge he had "no fixed abode' when asked for his address and was not asked to enter his pleas. The court heard that the train worker remained in a critical but stable condition this morning.

Forensics at the scene in Huntingdon. Picture: Alamy