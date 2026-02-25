Professor Stephen Hawking's family reveal truth behind Epstein files photo of him between bikini-clad women
Stephen Hawking’s family have hit back after a photo of the physicist appeared in the Epstein files.
He was seen smiling in a photograph flanked by two bikini-clad women.
But a representative of his estate has now given more insight into the picture.
They said the women in the picture were the scientist’s “long-term carers from the UK”.
The photo was taken at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on the Caribbean island of St Thomas in 2006, the representative told the Daily Mail.
However they did not say how the image came to be among the Epstein files.
Professor Hawking posed for the image after having delivered a speech on Quantum Cosmology at a science symposium, his family said.
Epstein attended the same event. The women's faces were redacted by DOJ officials before being released.
The picture was part of the more than 3 million documents released in the latest tranche of Epstein Files shared by the US Justice Department last month.
Hawking, who died in 2018, features several times in the files and has previously been pictured on Epstein’s Island, ‘Little St James’.
In March 2006, he attended a conference there, which was reportedly funded by Epstein.
It is important to note that appearing in the so-called Epstein Files does not imply any wrongdoing.
Before this, Hawking was allegedly pictured twice on the Island.
On one visit, Epstein is said to have modified his submarine in order to give the scientist a tour of the Island’s seabed.
Despite visiting the island, Hawking was never pictured alongside the infamous sex trafficker.