Stephen Hawking’s family have hit back after a photo of the physicist appeared in the Epstein files.

He was seen smiling in a photograph flanked by two bikini-clad women.

But a representative of his estate has now given more insight into the picture.

They said the women in the picture were the scientist’s “long-term carers from the UK”.

The photo was taken at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on the Caribbean island of St Thomas in 2006, the representative told the Daily Mail.

However they did not say how the image came to be among the Epstein files.

Professor Hawking posed for the image after having delivered a speech on Quantum Cosmology at a science symposium, his family said.

Epstein attended the same event. The women's faces were redacted by DOJ officials before being released.

The picture was part of the more than 3 million documents released in the latest tranche of Epstein Files shared by the US Justice Department last month.

