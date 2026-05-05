The President said the pause came at the request of Pakistan to help negotiations towards a peace deal in the Gulf conflict

Donald Trump has announced he is pausing 'Project Freedon', the US effort to shepherd ships through the Strait of Hormuz, after a cargo ship was hit by a projectile in the key maritime route. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has announced he is pausing 'Project Freedon', the US effort to shepherd ships through the Strait of Hormuz, after a cargo ship was hit by a projectile in the key maritime route.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Writing on Truth Social, the President said that the pause was following a "request by Pakistan", which has been acting as a mediator between Iran and the US in recent weeks. Mr Trump claimed the pause was in order "to see whether or not" a peace deal can be finalised with Iran. The development came shortly after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the offensive stage of the Iran war is "over". The Iran conflict and ensuing stand-off between the US and Tehran have effectively closed the shipping lane, which is a major route for oil and gas supplies, sending energy prices soaring and damaging the global economy. Read more: US warns of ‘overwhelming and devastating’ strikes on Iran if attacks on shipping continue Read more: 'NATO still central': Minister hits back at fears after Donald Trump pulls troops from Germany

Writing on Truth Social, the President said that the pause was following a "request by Pakistan", which has been acting as a mediator between Iran and the US in recent weeks. Picture: Truth Social

While Rubio spoke, the UK Maritime Trade Organisation announced that a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz had been hit, threatening to undermine US claims to have secured the waterway. Rubio insisted the United States was taking defensive action in enforcing its blockade of Iranian ports, and said the initial military operation against Iran was over. "We are only responding if attacked first. This is a defensive operation," Rubio told a press conference on Tuesday. "If no shots are fired at these ships and no shots are fired at us, we're not firing shots, but if we're fired on, we will respond."

.@SecRubio: "Operation Epic Fury is concluded. We achieved the objectives of that operation. We're not cheering for an additional situation to occur. We would prefer the path of peace. What @POTUS would prefer is a deal... that is, so far, not the route that Iran has chosen." pic.twitter.com/blkqn3Bqdm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 5, 2026

The United Arab Emirates said it was under attack from Iranian missiles and drones on Tuesday, even as Washington said a shaky ceasefire was intact. Rubio said the US has been in touch with several ships about moving out of the strait, echoing remarks made earlier by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The American military said it had destroyed six small boats, as well as cruise missiles and drones, after President Donald Trump announced the clearance operation called Project Freedom. Rubio said it was time for Tehran to "accept the reality of the situation", adding that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were continuing to explore a diplomatic solution.

Iran-flagged tugboat Basim sails near a ship anchored in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty