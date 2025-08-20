A homeless man has appeared in court charged with more than 100 counts of travelling without a ticket.

Charles Brohiri, 28, was banned from going into any Thameslink station as part of his bail conditions in April this year, after being caught travelling without a ticket more than 100 times.

But he has since been caught without a ticket a further 30 times, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told.

He was last caught fare dodging as recently as August 18, prosecutors say.

Brohiri, who is homeless, is facing 113 counts of travelling on a railway without paying.

Read more: 'We're exploring contingency options,' insists Home Office minister after High Court bans migrants from Epping hotel

Read more: Trump wants to end Ukraine war 'to get into heaven', White House says, as it confirms US air support 'an option'

Train operator Thameslink runs services north-south across London, with some services running as far as Brighton, Luton and Bedford.