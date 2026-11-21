Lord Moylan argued that the current reporting of data on complications is incomplete. Picture: PjrNews/Alamy

By Alex Storey

A proposed law requiring reporting abortion complications risks "stigmatising both clinicians and women", peers have warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The private members' Bill would require an annual report to be published containing certain data relating to abortion issues. Conservative peer Lord Moylan, who put it forward, argued that the current reporting of data on complications is incomplete and problems are unlikely to be included if a patient presented to hospital. It is the second time Lord Moylan has tried to bring the Bill through Parliament, having previously introduced one with the same wording in 2024. Read more: Thousands of women face PTSD diagnosis following childbirth as mothers recount 'deeply traumatising' ordeals Read more: Briton swims in Strait of Hormuz as explosions 'rocked the sea' to highlight environmental cost of war

It is the second time Lord Moylan has tried to bring the Bill through Parliament. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

Peers at the time said the draft legislation was a “backdoor attempt to try and limit abortion”, which Lord Moylan insisted was "untrue". Addressing the upper chamber on Friday, he said: "This Bill is not about altering in any way access to abortion. "It is about the welfare of women who are entitled to accurate information about the risks and procedure involved." He added: "The question this Bill raises is how safe it is. To know that, we need statistics that reflect real experience." Labour’s former health minister Baroness Thornton told peers she remains unconvinced by the Bill. Lady Thornton added: "My suspicion is that this is part of a motivation for those who might be supporting this Bill."

However, Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Brinton said current statistics show a complication rate of 1.8%. Picture: Andriy Popov/Alamy

Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Brinton also objected to the Bill, saying current statistics show a complication rate of 1.8%. She said: "I think our concerns remain that there is a narrative about significant levels of complications, when in fact that isn’t the case. "The government's ten-year plan is going to produce a single patient record, but we need to remember why abortion and sexual health data is kept separate from other data, and it’s to protect women, especially those experiencing domestic abuse or honour-based abuse, and for those under 16."