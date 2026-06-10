Trials have found the new therapy to be just as effective as the traditional version

Patients graded as low or intermediate risk will be offered the stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) on the NHS. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Prostate cancer patients are set to be offered new radiation therapy expected to spare them daily treatment and spare them from daily hospital trips.

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Approximately 17,000 men will be eligible to receive the new form of treatment in a UK-first which in turn will dramatically reduce the amount of time spent on wards and cause fewer side effects. Patients graded as low or intermediate risk will be offered the stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) on the NHS. They will then be treated in five sessions every fortnight. They take around 15 minutes each and will be used as an alternative to the 20 sessions of traditional radiotherapy over the curse of at least a month. Read more: Rationing prostate cancer screenings means writing off thousands of men's lives, writes Nick Ferrari Read more: Comedian Bobby Davro diagnosed with prostate cancer

The rollout could also free up around 50,000 appointments for prostate cancer treatment per year. Picture: Alamy

Dubbed the "multi-beam" therapy, experts say it just as effective as usual treatments while also capable of reducing some side effects due to it avoiding harming healthy cells. The rollout could also free up around 50,000 appointments for prostate cancer treatment per year. NHS chief executive Sir Jim Mackey, told The Telegraph: "This cutting-edge treatment will be transformative for thousands of men’s lives, helping the NHS provide far more powerful and convenient care to stop their prostate cancer spreading. "Having been proven effective in keeping cancer under control, this technology will not only help reduce the risk of certain side effects, but also the major to and fro burden of hospital treatment, which can be really draining for so many patients and their families." Health Secretary James Murray described the therapy as "an important step" in delivering the government's national cancer plan.

Mr Murray added: "Thousands of men with prostate cancer will benefit from this pioneering precision radiotherapy, helping them access faster, more effective treatment while reducing the strain that cancer care can place on patients and their families. “Backed by the Government’s £70m investment in radiotherapy machines, this treatment targets tumours with greater accuracy, helping to reduce side effects and allowing many patients to complete their treatment in a fraction of the time compared with conventional radiotherapy." It comes days after former Prime Minister David Cameron criticised health authorities for refusing to roll out a universal prostate cancer screening programme. The National Screening Committee chose not recommend universal screening in favour of targeted screening for men who have a gene that puts them at higher risk.

Lord David Cameron has called on prostate cancer screening to be made routinely available for the vast majority of men in the UK. Picture: Alamy