Scientists have discovered vital clues to help predict, more than a decade in advance, which men may develop prostate cancer.

A randomly selected sample of 1,573 men from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition were also included in the work.

The research, published in European Urology and presented at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) annual meeting, examined blood samples from 982 men who later developed prostate cancer.

The work, which is the largest study of its kind, found clear biological differences between men who later developed prostate cancer and those who did not.

In future, scientists may be able to use the findings to develop new ways to catch the disease early, or prevent it occurring in the first place.

The team from Oxford University also found proteins linked to aggressive forms of the disease, pinpointing with more accuracy which cancers may become life-threatening.

Researchers measured more than 6,000 proteins in the blood and people were followed up for around 16 years.

Overall, 12 proteins were found that were linked to prostate cancer diagnosed more than 15 years later.

These included GZMK, a protein produced by immune cells involved in recognising and destroying abnormal cells.

This suggests immune systems in the body could be keeping prostate cancer in check long before it is diagnosed, the team said.

The researchers also identified seven proteins linked to aggressive prostate cancer.

One of these, ANKRD1, was found in cancers that spread or cause early death.

The study also advanced knowledge around how cancer cells interact with surrounding tissue, and how new blood vessels form.

Dr Zhe Huang, first author of the study and a postdoctoral epidemiologist at Oxford Population Health, said: “Prostate cancer is not one disease. Many prostate cancers grow slowly and may never cause harm, while others are aggressive and can be life-threatening.

‘By measuring thousands of proteins in blood collected years before diagnosis, we can begin to investigate how men who later develop aggressive prostate cancer may differ from men who do not.

“Ultimately, we hope this will help us understand the biology of aggressive prostate cancer and identify markers that could improve how we assess risk in the future.”

According to Prostate Cancer UK, more than 63,000 men are diagnosed with the disease every year and more than 12,000 die from it.

Early prostate cancer often has no symptoms, but in the later stages can include changes in urinary habits such as weak flow or needing to go more often.

Other signs include blood in the urine or semen, pain in the back, pelvis or hips, unexplained weight loss and erectile dysfunction.

Many cases progress too slowly to cause problems or early death, but some cases are very aggressive.

The new study also found links with blood levels of proteins produced by genes already known to be important in prostate cancer, including ERBB3, KRAS and NRAS.

These were linked to aggressive prostate cancer diagnosed around a decade later.

Researchers said this does not mean cancer was already present when the blood was collected, but the findings may provide clues to biological changes that mean men then develop the disease.

Professor Karl Smith-Byrne, a senior author of the study, said: “Finding proteins linked to known prostate cancer driver genes in blood collected years before diagnosis gives us new insights into the earliest stages of the disease.

“Together with existing and future genetic evidence, these findings may help us identify biological pathways that could be targeted to prevent aggressive prostate cancer.”

More research is needed before the proteins could be used as tests for the disease.

Dr Iain Foulkes, executive director of research and innovation at Cancer Research UK, which part-funded the study, said: “Prostate cancer is one of the biggest cancer killers of men, yet we still don’t fully understand why some tumours grow slowly and may never cause harm, while others become aggressive and life-threatening.

“Understanding what drives these differences is crucial if we are to identify those most at risk and ultimately save more lives.

“This research offers important new clues…

“While there is more work to do, discoveries like this could pave the way for better ways to identify men at risk and, ultimately, prevent aggressive prostate cancer before it develops.”

Professor Prabhakar Rajan, from Queen Mary University of London, welcomed the study but said “it does not yet establish that a protein-based blood test can reliably identify men who will develop aggressive prostate cancer or is ready for routine clinical use”.

Simon Grieveson, assistant director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “One of our greatest challenges in prostate cancer is to better understand which men are at greatest risk of being diagnosed with aggressive disease.

“This research provides further insight into particular proteins, and associated genes, which might play a part in increasing a man’s risk of getting aggressive prostate cancer.”