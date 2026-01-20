Prostate Cancer UK said a 42 per cent rise in diagnoses in the past decade is thanks to increased awareness of the disease by charities, the NHS and high-profile figures

Prostate cancer now the most common cancer in the UK, figures show. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prostate cancer has overtaken breast cancer as the most common form of cancer in the UK, according to a new report.

Figures published by the charity Prostate Cancer UK found 64,425 men were diagnosed with the disease in 2022, compared with 61,640 people who were found to have breast cancer in the same period. Breast cancer had previously been the most prevalent form of the disease in Britain. The figures are a 24 per cent rise on the previous year (2021) when 51,823 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer, the charity said. Prostate Cancer UK said a 42 per cent rise in diagnoses in the past decade is due to increased awareness of the disease and its symptoms, led by charities, the NHS and high-profile figures. Read more: Thousands more to be offered life-extending prostate cancer drug on NHS Read more: Vegetables and probiotics ‘could slow growth of prostate cancer’

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. Picture: Alamy

Prostate cancer officially became the most common cancer in England in 2020, and new data from Scotland, with data from Wales and Northern Ireland, has enabled a UK-wide figure to be established. The charity is calling on the NHS to adopt wider screening using the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test. It is also running a major clinical trial, expected to report within two years, into whether combining PSA with other tests, such as rapid MRI scans, could lead to a recommendation for population-wide screening for all men. In December, a draft recommendation from the UK National Screening Committee (UKNSC), which advises the Government, said prostate cancer screening should not be made routinely available for the vast majority of men in the UK. It did not recommend population screening using the PSA test, saying this was because it “is likely to cause more harm than good”.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

The committee instead put forward only a recommendation to screen men with BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations, which puts them at far higher risk of prostate cancer, every two years, between the ages of 45 and 61. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was surprised by that decision and is reviewing the findings. Among those speaking out against the UKNSC recommendation were Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy, former Prime Minister Lord David Cameron, broadcaster Sir Stephen Fry, and Blackadder actor Sir Tony Robinson, who have all been diagnosed with the disease.

Sir Chris Hoy speaking at the launch of a fitness partnership with PureGym, The Institute of Cancer Research, and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, in a bid to get men living with the disease to become more active, at PureGym Glasgow in Rutherglen. Picture: Alamy

Prostate Cancer Research is in favour of more screening, while Cancer Research UK said it agrees with the screening committee decision. At the time of the ruling, Prostate Cancer UK said it was disappointed by the decision but determined to change it through more research and evidence. Chiara De Biase, Director of Health Services, Equity and Improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, said of the latest data: “We’re hugely proud to have played our part in the growing awareness of prostate cancer, which has led to more men than ever being diagnosed and treated. “But it’s unacceptable that the full weight of responsibility still falls on men to understand their risk and talk to their GP about the pros and cons of a PSA test. “Prostate cancer is now the most common cancer in the UK, but despite this, men are facing deeply unfair inequities across the country, and their experiences vary hugely based on where they live. “We urgently need an early detection programme that will address these regional inequities. “My message to men today is, find 30 seconds to do Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker. It’s free, anonymous and in a few quick questions you will understand your risk and your rights like the four million men who have already taken it. Knowing your risk could save your life.”