A major study showed screening programmes reduced deaths from the deadly disease by 13 per cent. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prostate cancer screening for over-50s would save thousands of lives, experts have claimed as the UK decides whether or not to introduce a programme on the NHS.

The new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggests that a “targeted” approach to screening could be adopted to reduce deaths from the disease and also prevent problems arising from “overdiagnosis”. Researchers examined the risks and benefits of screening across eight European countries over a 23-year period, including data on 162,000 men – with 72,000 of these invited for screening. They found that one death from prostate cancer was prevented for every 456 men who were invited for screening. And one death from prostate cancer was averted for every 12 men in whom prostate cancer was diagnosed. Commentators said the findings are “comparable to that seen with breast or bowel cancer screening”. As well as a reduction in deaths from prostate cancer, the authors of the study said screening has a “more favourable harm-to-benefit profile than previously estimated”. Read More: NHS trials 'revolutionary' same-day prostate cancer test powered by AI Read More: Record-breaking ex-footballer dies suddenly aged 42 after rare cancer diagnosis

But they said that harms linked to screening “remain a critical concern”. These include unnecessary testing, biopsies, overdiagnosis and subsequent overtreatment. “These findings highlight the need for a more targeted strategy for prostate cancer screening that focuses on identifying population subgroups that are most likely to benefit from early detection while reducing unnecessary interventions for those with the highest risk of overdiagnosis,” they wrote. The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is a blood test which is currently used to check for prostate conditions including prostate cancer or an enlarged prostate. Routine PSA testing is not currently offered on the NHS but men may be offered a PSA test if a GP suspects they have prostate cancer. Men over the age of 50 can ask their GP for a PSA test, even if they do not have symptoms. Officials have faced increased calls for a screening programme to be introduced. They will be weighing up the concerns outlined in the review.

A recent study published in The BMJ also found that prostate cancer blood tests can lead to men being over-tested, while those who need help may be missed. Commenting on the new study, Nick James, professor of prostate and bladder cancer research at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “The latest analysis from the ERSPC (European Randomised study of Screening for Prostate Cancer) further strengthens the evidence base in favour of PSA-based prostate cancer screening. “The overall reduction, with longer follow-up, in risk of death is comparable to that seen with breast or bowel cancer screening.” He added: “The well-known harms of screening, of overdiagnosis and overtreatment, can be substantially mitigated with technologies such as MRI pre-biopsy and for monitoring. “The side effects of treatment, such as incontinence, are substantially less with modern surgery and radiotherapy than the rates documented in the trial, further strengthening the case for screening.” Rhian Gabe, professor of biostatistics at Queen Mary University London, added: “These results confirm prevention of prostate cancer death with repeat PSA testing, however, concerns remain about the unnecessary biopsies and harms of overdiagnosis and overtreatment.

