Prostate cancer screening set to be denied to most men after review
The decision follows a review by the National Screening Committee
A national screening programme for men most at risk of prostate cancer is set to be denied following a review by NHS advisors.
Listen to this article
The ruling, carried out by the National Screening Committee, means that testing for men aged 45 to 70 will not be rolled out, unless the Government decide to intervene.
Instead, advisors will recommend checks for individuals with specific genetic mutations, according to the Telegraph.
The decision comes days after Health Secretary Wes Streeting received a letter from a cross-party group of MPs who said the current system is "unstructured, inefficient and unfair,' with those in the most deprived areas more likely to die from the disease.
Read more: 'Next-generation' leukaemia treatment that could cure deadly cancer approved for NHS use
Read more: 'No one expects their child to die after having tonsils out': Parents urged to 'speak up' after death of girl after surgery
There is currently no screening programme because of concerns about the accuracy of prostate specific antigen (PSA) tests.
Black men and those with a family history of prostate, breast, or ovarian cancer are also at higher risk.
Mr Streeting previously suggested he would support the programme for men at higher risk if it was backed by evidence.
Earlier this month, former Prime Minister David Cameron revealed he successfully underwent treatment for the cancer.
Lord Cameron made similar calls for a targeted scheme.
The National Screening Committee, comprised of doctors and economists, weighed up whether it believed the benefits of screening outweigh any risks, and whether testing could be done at a reasonable cost to the NHS.
Concerns had been raised in the past over the reliability of PSA blood tests, potentially leading to men having surgery or treatment they don't need.
The disease is the most common cancer in males in the UK, with around 55,000 new cases every year.
Rishi Sunak was among the MPs who wrote to Mr Streeting backing the calls.
Mr Sunak, who is a Prostate Cancer Research ambassador, said: "The evidence is now clear. Modern diagnosis is safer, more accurate, and has removed the harms that once justified inaction.
"With thousands of men still being diagnosed too late each year, when their cancer is no longer curable, we cannot continue with a system that relies on chance.
"A targeted screening programme for high-risk men is practical, affordable, and urgently needed. We must take this opportunity to save lives and make a generational difference to men's health."
The full details of the committee's report are due at 15:00.
They have been contacted for comment.