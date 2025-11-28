The decision follows a review by the National Screening Committee

Prostate cancer screenings for men aged aged 45 to 70 will not be rolled out following a review. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A national screening programme for men most at risk of prostate cancer is set to be denied following a review by NHS advisors.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Calls had been made for the health Secretary Wes Streeting to introduce the roll out. Picture: Alamy

There is currently no screening programme because of concerns about the accuracy of prostate specific antigen (PSA) tests. Black men and those with a family history of prostate, breast, or ovarian cancer are also at higher risk. Mr Streeting previously suggested he would support the programme for men at higher risk if it was backed by evidence. Earlier this month, former Prime Minister David Cameron revealed he successfully underwent treatment for the cancer. Lord Cameron made similar calls for a targeted scheme. The National Screening Committee, comprised of doctors and economists, weighed up whether it believed the benefits of screening outweigh any risks, and whether testing could be done at a reasonable cost to the NHS. Concerns had been raised in the past over the reliability of PSA blood tests, potentially leading to men having surgery or treatment they don't need.

David Cameron revealed earlier this month he had undergone successful treatment. Picture: Alamy