Prostate screening saves four times more lives than previously believed
The 30-year European trial found that one death was prevented for every six men diagnosed
Prostate cancer screening can save four times as many lives than what was previously believed, new research has shown.
The recent study from the longest-running European trial shows one life is saved on average for every six men diagnosed, a much higher ratio than in previous shorter studies.
Across the first 15 years after screening, one life was saved for every 13 men diagnosed, but the ratio improved to one in six after 30 years.
Earlier trials conducted by the European Randomised Study of Screening for Prostate Cancer suggested that 27 men needed to receive treatment to prevent one death.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with around 65,000 diagnoses causing 12,000 deaths annually.
However, it is the only major cancer without a screening programme.
In November, the UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) rejected calls for population-wide prostate cancer screening using the PSA test.
The UK NSC stated in a draft recommendation that the main reason for not recommending population screening was that the PSA test was likely to "cause more harm than good".
So far, the organisation has only recommended it for men with specific genetic mutations in its draft proposals.
The results from the study came from the Gothenburg-1 randomised trial, which started in 1994 and involved 20,000 men aged 50 to 64.
The findings were then presented at the European Association of Urology Congress in London.
David James, director of patient projects and influencing at the charity Prostate Cancer Research, said: "This is one of the most important prostate cancer screening studies ever conducted and adds further weight to the evidence that screening reduces deaths from prostate cancer, with the benefit becoming more pronounced over time."
A spokesperson for the Department of Health added: "The National Screening Committee is committed to examining any significant evidence that might change screening recommendations, and the committee looks forward to being able to review findings in full when available."
Last year, former Prime Minister David Cameron revealed he was successfully treated for prostate cancer, while backing a targeted screening programme for the UK’s most common cancer in males.
The Lord had a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, an MRI scan and then a biopsy, which confirmed the diagnosis.
Sir Cliff Richard has revealed he has been treated for prostate cancer for the past year.