By Alex Storey

Prostate cancer screening can save four times as many lives than what was previously believed, new research has shown.

The recent study from the longest-running European trial shows one life is saved on average for every six men diagnosed, a much higher ratio than in previous shorter studies. Across the first 15 years after screening, one life was saved for every 13 men diagnosed, but the ratio improved to one in six after 30 years. Earlier trials conducted by the European Randomised Study of Screening for Prostate Cancer suggested that 27 men needed to receive treatment to prevent one death. Read more: Sir Cliff Richard reveals prostate cancer battle as he calls for better screening Read more: Prostate cancer drug trial shows 'remarkable' progress in halting deadly disease in its tracks

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with around 65,000 diagnoses causing 12,000 deaths annually. However, it is the only major cancer without a screening programme. In November, the UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) rejected calls for population-wide prostate cancer screening using the PSA test. The UK NSC stated in a draft recommendation that the main reason for not recommending population screening was that the PSA test was likely to "cause more harm than good". So far, the organisation has only recommended it for men with specific genetic mutations in its draft proposals. The results from the study came from the Gothenburg-1 randomised trial, which started in 1994 and involved 20,000 men aged 50 to 64.

