The charity have praised the 'huge impact' his work had in raising awareness about the disease.

Prostate Cancer UK said his work "had a huge impact on the hundreds of thousands of men affected by prostate cancer across the country.". Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Prostate Cancer UK have paid tribute to broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan, describing him as a "passionate and dedicated supporter" of the charity.

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The charity said his decision to share his diagnosis publicly helped raise awareness of the disease and encouraged thousands of men to check their risk. Amy Rylance, the charity’s director of health services, equity and improvement, said: “We’re heartbroken to hear of the passing of Dermot Murnaghan and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Rylance added: "His work had a huge impact on the hundreds of thousands of men affected by prostate cancer across the country." “Since selflessly sharing his diagnosis, Dermot raised lifesaving awareness, prompting more than 28,000 men to use Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker in just one week, 24,000 of whom were at high risk of getting prostate cancer." Read more: Dermot Murnaghan, TV presenter and long-time Sky News anchor, dies aged 68 Read more: Veteran news presenter Dermot Murnaghan diagnosed with ‘advanced’ stage 4 prostate cancer

The charity says by sharing his diagnosis, Murnaghan raised lifesaving awareness, prompting more than 28,000 men to use Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker in just one week. Picture: Getty

“And last year he took part in Sir Chris Hoy’s epic cycling challenge Tour de 4, raising crucial funds for ground-breaking research into the disease and changing the conversation on living with Stage 4 prostate cancer. “As Dermot worked so hard to tell everyone, one in eight men will get prostate cancer, and your risk of getting it doubles if you’re black. “If you’re concerned about prostate cancer, take Prostate Cancer UK’s risk checker; or if you are living with or after the disease and looking for support, our specialist nurses are here for you and your family.”

Murnaghan's family have asked those wishing to remember him to consider supporting Prostate Cancer UK, Prostate Cancer Research and North London Hospice. Picture: Alamy