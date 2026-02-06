An estimated eight million deepfake images were shared in 2025, according to Government figures

'Jodie's' 72,000-strong change.org petition, on the day the deepfake abuse offence comes into force, to 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A woman who had "deepfake" images created without her consent has handed the Government a petition with over 70,000 signatures calling on more protection.

'Jodie', who didn't want to be named fully, received an anonymous email five years ago directing her to images of her which had been shared online alongside personal information. Weeks later, another email brought her to a forum where the same pictures had been used to create and publish sexually explicit images, known as deepfakes. Jodie, from London, joined protesters outside of Downing Street on Friday as a 73,000-name petition was handed over, calling for more to be done about fake AI-generated video, audio and images. Read more: PM calls on X to comply with UK laws ‘immediately’ amid row over Grok deepfakes Read more: Caller Siobhan reacts to the sexualized AI deepfakes being made by Musk's Grok

'Jodie' (centre, face obscured by placard) and deepfake campaigners deliver her 72,000-strong change.org petition. Picture: PA

In her own case, police said no charges could be brought against the perpetrator for the solicitation, creation and sharing of sexually explicit images of her and other women. She said: "I shouldn't be having to campaign anonymously, but I’m so worried that my images will be found, that they might be remade, that someone else might create them, that they might get redistributed. "That's not right and it’s not fair for that onus to be put on women." It comes days after the UK and France launched investigations against Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, after it created sexualised deepfake images including of children. The chatbot has sparked outrage around the world over its ability to digitally "strip" victims without their consent, generating deepfake images of them nude or in minimal clothing. In a tweet, X described the action as "politically motivated." Across 2025 alone, an estimated eight million deepfake images were shared, compared with 500,000 in 2023, the Government said.

Rebecca Hitchen from End Violence Against Women Coalition speaks with the media after delivering 'Jodie´s' 72,000-strong change.org petition. Picture: PA