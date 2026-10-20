Protecting the adult care system was something of an afterthought, the public inquiry has said.

Jean Adamson from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, whose father, Aldrick Cleophas Adamson, died on 15 April 2020 after contracting Covid in a care home, speaks to the media at Kia Oval in central London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Fraser Knight

There was no ‘protective ring’ thrown around care homes at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a public inquiry has concluded, despite a claim made by Matt Hancock in May 2020.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The sixth report from the Covid-19 Inquiry described the protection of care settings as “something of an afterthought” despite thousands of patients being discharged into care homes from hospital to free up beds. An estimated 43,000 people died from Covid in UK care homes between March 2020 and July 2022. Staff were left wearing festival ponchos, painters’ overalls and bin bags instead of proper PPE, the inquiry found, as “healthcare settings were prioritised” for stretched resources when the virus began spreading in the UK. And it concluded that lockdown restrictions left residents feeling like their homes had become prisons as they were left “abandoned and alone” in some cases, for months. The inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett said: “At the critical early stages of the pandemic, not enough was done to protect those living and working in care homes. Read more: Tech firms have paid just two of 11 online safety fines, Ofcom boss admits to MPs Read more: Covid PPE fraudsters including husband and wife jailed after splashing thousands on luxury life

Former Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock, at the Covid-19 Inquiry. Picture: Karl Black/Alamy

“The mantra at the time of ‘protecting the NHS’ sometimes came at the expense of the users and providers of care. The adult social care sector as a whole appeared to be something of an afterthought. “The profound isolation and sense of abandonment felt by residents as a result of the visiting restrictions resulted in immense emotional harm. “Most distressingly, some people were not permitted to be with their dying loved ones. Many remain wracked by a guilt that they do not deserve to carry.” The inquiry report points to a statement by then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock at a daily press briefing on 15 May 2020 in which he said: “Right from the start, it’s been clear that this horrible virus affects older people most. “So right from the start, we’ve tried to throw a protective ring around our care homes.” Instead, the inquiry found “his choice of words did not reflect what was happening”. Between March and April 2020, more than 35,000 people were discharged from hospital into care homes, to free up space in the NHS. Initial advice was not to test people who didn’t display symptoms of the virus and isolation on arrival wasn’t advised in England, Wales or Northern Ireland until weeks later.

Jean Adamson from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK speaking to the media at Kia Oval in central London, following publication of the Covid Inquiry's module 6 report. Picture: PA Images/Alamy