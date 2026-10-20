Covid inquiry rejects claims of ‘protective ring’ around care homes ‘which felt like prisons’ during pandemic
Protecting the adult care system was something of an afterthought, the public inquiry has said.
There was no ‘protective ring’ thrown around care homes at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a public inquiry has concluded, despite a claim made by Matt Hancock in May 2020.
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The sixth report from the Covid-19 Inquiry described the protection of care settings as “something of an afterthought” despite thousands of patients being discharged into care homes from hospital to free up beds.
An estimated 43,000 people died from Covid in UK care homes between March 2020 and July 2022.
Staff were left wearing festival ponchos, painters’ overalls and bin bags instead of proper PPE, the inquiry found, as “healthcare settings were prioritised” for stretched resources when the virus began spreading in the UK.
And it concluded that lockdown restrictions left residents feeling like their homes had become prisons as they were left “abandoned and alone” in some cases, for months.
The inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett said: “At the critical early stages of the pandemic, not enough was done to protect those living and working in care homes.
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“The mantra at the time of ‘protecting the NHS’ sometimes came at the expense of the users and providers of care. The adult social care sector as a whole appeared to be something of an afterthought.
“The profound isolation and sense of abandonment felt by residents as a result of the visiting restrictions resulted in immense emotional harm.
“Most distressingly, some people were not permitted to be with their dying loved ones. Many remain wracked by a guilt that they do not deserve to carry.”
The inquiry report points to a statement by then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock at a daily press briefing on 15 May 2020 in which he said: “Right from the start, it’s been clear that this horrible virus affects older people most.
“So right from the start, we’ve tried to throw a protective ring around our care homes.”
Instead, the inquiry found “his choice of words did not reflect what was happening”.
Between March and April 2020, more than 35,000 people were discharged from hospital into care homes, to free up space in the NHS.
Initial advice was not to test people who didn’t display symptoms of the virus and isolation on arrival wasn’t advised in England, Wales or Northern Ireland until weeks later.
By the time Matt Hancock made the statement that a protective ring had been put in place, 12,409 people had died in care homes in England.
The Covid inquiry also found that not all care staff received full wages when they were sick or self-isolating.
That led to some continuing to work when symptomatic, it said, while others were reluctant to test in case of a positive result.
In emotional testimony during hearings for the latest module, family members described painful experiences of not being allowed to see their loved ones as they died.
Residents and relatives alike talked about care homes becoming prisons, it said.
The daughter of one resident, who died in January 2021, said: “The care home complied strictly with the lockdown rules at the time of her death by permitting me to visit her in person and have physical contact with her for the first time since March 2020.
“I was dressed head to toe in PPE, for just 30 minutes as she lay dying - but she was comatose and by then it was too late for us to speak.”
Another said: “My mother died in the care home - alone and confused about why her only child appeared to have abandoned her.
“It absolutely kills me to think about it. I felt, and still feel, angry, powerless and distraught.”
The profound impact of lockdown restrictions on elderly people with conditions like dementia was also documented, with the inquiry report saying it caused “considerable trauma and long-term ramifications”.
Some older people with dementia in care homes could not remember their family members when they were able to visit them again, it said.
Baroness Heather Hallett has made eight recommendations for governments relating to the care sector, including an improvement to pandemic planning, better separation provisions and financial support schemes for social care staff, if they need to self-isolate.
The 7th report from the inquiry on ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’ will be published next month, with the final three expected in the first half of 2027.