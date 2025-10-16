Protein powders found to contain lead and arsenic, new study reveals
More than two-thirds of protein powders analsyed contained more lead than is safe for humans to ingest in a single day
Health experts have issued an urgent warning after a study found that some protein powder products contained unsafe levels of lead.
The study, which analsyed 23 protein powders and instant shake mixes in the US, found that more than two-thirds contained more lead than is safe for humans to ingest in a single day.
Researchers from Consumer Reports, the watchdog which carried out the study, have warned that lead contamination in protein powders is a worsening problem.
“It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested,” researcher Tunde Akinleye warned. The worst culprit was Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer powder, with 7.7 micrograms per serving.
That’s almost twice as much per serving as the worst product tested in 2010.
Nearly all the plant-based powders and mixes tested had elevated lead levels.
In Optimum Nutrition’s Serious Mass whey protein powder, 8.5 micrograms of inorganic arsenic was detected per serving, which is twice the limit of what scientists say is safe to consume daily.
But two - Naked Nutrition Vegan Mass Gainer and Huel Black Edition protein powder - had lead levels so high that the watchdog group urged consumers against using them at all.
A single serving of one of those contained between 1,200 and 1,600 percent of what the watchdog deemed a concerning level of lead at 0.5 micrograms per day.
Garden of Life’s Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein and Momentous’ 100% Plant Protein contained between 400 and 600 percent of lead.
The report indicated anyone using those products should only take them once a week.
Consumer Reports also found that there are fewer products with untraceable amounts of lead in their powders and mixes.
“We advise against daily use for most protein powders, since many have high levels of heavy metals and none are necessary to hit your protein goals,” Akinleye added.
James Clark, chief marketing officer for Naked Nutrition, said in a statement the firm is aware of Consumer Report’s report and commissioned an independent test in response.
The firm said it "confirmed that no heavy metals exceeded FDA reference intake levels."
Rebecca Williams, head of nutrition at Huel, said the lead found in the protein powder was "well within internationally recognised safety limits", insisting that products were "completely safe."
Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration says there is no known safe level of lead exposure.