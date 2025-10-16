Health experts have issued an urgent warning after a study found that some protein powder products contained unsafe levels of lead.

The study, which analsyed 23 protein powders and instant shake mixes in the US, found that more than two-thirds contained more lead than is safe for humans to ingest in a single day.

Researchers from Consumer Reports, the watchdog which carried out the study, have warned that lead contamination in protein powders is a worsening problem.

“It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested,” researcher Tunde Akinleye warned. The worst culprit was Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer powder, with 7.7 micrograms per serving.

That’s almost twice as much per serving as the worst product tested in 2010.

Nearly all the plant-based powders and mixes tested had elevated lead levels.

In Optimum Nutrition’s Serious Mass whey protein powder, 8.5 micrograms of inorganic arsenic was detected per serving, which is twice the limit of what scientists say is safe to consume daily.

