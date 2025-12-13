On December 2, Girlguiding announced that “with a heavy heart” it would no longer accept trans girls as members, after the Supreme Court ruling in April on biological sex

By Rebecca Henrys

About 100 people gathered outside the Girlguiding headquarters in Edinburgh to protest against a decision to exclude trans girls from the organisation.

On December 2, Girlguiding announced that "with a heavy heart" it would no longer accept trans girls as members, after the Supreme Court ruling in April on biological sex. About 100 members of the Girlguiding community, including parents and younger children involved in Rainbows, gathered outside the organisation's headquarters in Edinburgh to protest against the decision. The protest, organised by Guiders Against Trans Exclusion, heard the evidence of a father who recently told his six-year-old trans daughter that she could no longer attend Rainbows, and who condemned the decision. Another parent said that the decision "harms all children, not only trans children", and described it as "disgusting".

Marnie Collin, 55, a psychotherapist and mother-of-three, attended as her step-daughter attends Guides, and her youngest child is non-binary. Ms Collin said: “We want our children to know that even if they feel powerless, they can get together with other people and make change happen. “It’s a shame.” She added: “It seems as if the organisation has had its arm twisted to do this. “I think it sends out a bad message to give into force.” She said the situation was becoming an “unequal playing field” for grassroots organisations.

Rainbows leader Ann Burnett, 56, was with her daughter Lauren, 23, who is non-binary and has progressed through Girlguiding from a young age, and helped to organise the protest. Ms Burnett said: “Girlguiding is a society not an organisation, that should include everyone, not just those assigned female at birth.” Organiser Eloise Lawrence, 21, said: “I’ve been in Guiding since the age of five, as a queer woman this is heartbreaking. “We want to make sure we uphold our Guiding values as members. This is a community full of pride and love.” She read the evidence of the father of a six-year-old child who had recently tried Rainbows but was later told of the new policy. The anonymous father said that after telling his trans daughter she could no longer attend Rainbows, he found her self-harming. The statement said: “She attended a trial at Rainbows. She wasn’t a girl looking in. She didn’t stand out, she was one more girl in a circle of girls.” He added: “My daughter didn’t come for special treatment.” Placards at the event included “A Guide is a sister, not a cister”, and “This cowardly ban harms children”.

