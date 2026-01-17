Several arrested at Iranian embassy demonstration as protester climbs onto roof and removes flag
Several protesters have been arrested following anti-government demonstration outside the Iranian Embassy in London.
One protester climbed across multiple balconies onto the roof of the embassy in South Kensington where they removed a flag, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday night.
He has since been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, trespass on diplomatic property and assaulting police.
Several others were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
A section 35 order has been imposed as a result of ongoing disorder, including missiles being thrown at officers, the force added.
Harsh repression that has left several thousand people dead appears to have succeeded in stifling the demonstrations in Iran, which began on December 28 over the ailing economy and soon morphed into protests directly challenging the country's theocracy.
The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency on Friday put the death toll, which continues to rise, at 2,797.
A Met spokesperson said: “During the ongoing protest at the Iranian Embassy this evening, a protester illegally accessed private property and climbed across multiple balconies onto the roof of the Embassy and removed a flag.
"He has since been arrested by officers on suspicion of criminal damage, trespass on diplomatic property and assaulting police.
“A section 35 order has been imposed as a result of ongoing disorder, including missiles being thrown at officers.
"Several officers have suffered injuries. “A number of people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
"A significant police presence remains in place, including additional officers who have been deployed during the evening to prevent further disorder.”
Days after Mr Trump pledged "help is on its way" for the protesters, both the demonstrations and the prospect of imminent US retaliation appeared to have receded.
One diplomat told the Associated Press that top officials from Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar had raised concerns with Mr Trump that a US military intervention would shake the global economy and destabilise an already volatile region.
Yet the Trump administration has warned it will act if Iran executes detained protesters. Iran and the US traded angry accusations on Thursday at a session of the United Nations Security Council, with US ambassador Mike Waltz saying that Mr Trump "has made it clear that all options are on the table to stop the slaughter".