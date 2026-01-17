Several protesters have been arrested following anti-government demonstration outside the Iranian Embassy in London.

One protester climbed across multiple balconies onto the roof of the embassy in South Kensington where they removed a flag, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday night.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, trespass on diplomatic property and assaulting police.

Several others were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

A section 35 order has been imposed as a result of ongoing disorder, including missiles being thrown at officers, the force added.

Harsh repression that has left several thousand people dead appears to have succeeded in stifling the demonstrations in Iran, which began on December 28 over the ailing economy and soon morphed into protests directly challenging the country's theocracy.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency on Friday put the death toll, which continues to rise, at 2,797.