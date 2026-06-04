Daniel Frost, 44, was remanded in custody before his sentence date

Police and protestors clashing in Southampton during a protest following the death of Henry Nowak. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A protester who threw dustbins and a chair at police while equipped with a dog lead and carabiner around his knuckles has pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Daniel Frost, 44, launched the items during the protest in the Portswood area of the city on Tuesday evening, a court heard. Nola Bond, prosecuting, told Southampton Magistrates' Court: "He had around his neck a dog lead with a carabiner and wrapped it around his knuckles and taunted police officers to come and take it off him." Frost, of Northam Road, Southampton, was arrested and subsequently admitted charges violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon. Read more: Police chief apologises for handcuffing of Henry Nowak as he condemns violent riots 'whipped up' in Southampton Read more: Southampton community leaders accuse far right of 'bussing' people to city to 'fuel' violence amid Henry Nowak killing

The Crown and county courts of justice building in Southampton. Picture: Alamy

District Judge Anthony Callaway sent the case to be sentenced at the city’s crown court after telling the court the offences were too serious for the powers of the magistrates'. He told the court: "Daniel Frost, a 44-year-old man, comes to this court today and faces two separate matters arising out of the same circumstances of violent disorder on 2 June and that is alleged to have arisen out of the recent demonstration in the Portswood area in relation to the death of a particular subject, and that matter is the subject of a crown court trial recently concluded. "The second offence is possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Frost has pleaded guilty to both of these matters and it seems to this court any sentence would be way out of the powers of this court." Around 11 officers and one police dog were injured. Oliver O’Connor, defending, said Frost, who has 25 convictions for 55 previous offences, had two children but lived alone with his dog.

Mr O'Connor said: "He is at pains to tell the court of his shame of his involvement, one of the biggest regrets in his life. "He is a vulnerable man, he is in receipt of PIP (personal independence payment) as a result of a serious fall he had leading to a hip replacement." He will be sentenced at the crown court on July 16 and will be remanded in custody until then. A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: "This was a serious incident of violent disorder where police officers were targeted and public safety was put at risk.

Police clashing with protesters. Picture: Alamy