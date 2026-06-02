It comes as demonstrators arrived outside the police station, some holding Union Jacks signs reading: "All lives matter"

Protesters outside the station. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Protesters have clashed with police close to where Henry Nowak was stabbed to death as hundreds of people joined Tommy Robinson outside Southampton Police Station.

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Tommy Robinson with protesters. Picture: Alamy

LBC has contacted Hampshire Police for comment. Henry, 18, was handcuffed and arrested after being fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa in December 2025. Protesters gathered outside the station at around 6pm and held a minute's silence for Henry and were met by officers from Hampshire Police who have lined the stairs of the building. Many can be seen holding England flags with others holding signs reading: "All lives matter" and "Starmer = responsible". They were reciting The Lords Prayer and chanting "Christ is King" during the protest and chanted "Shame on you" towards the offices on scene. The case has sparked nationwide outrage after it emerged Digwa lied and claimed that he had been racially abused by the student, leading officers to restrain Henry while he pleaded that he could not breathe.

Vickrum Digwa was jailed at Southampton Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of Henry Nowak. Picture: Alamy

The killer was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years on Monday and after the sentencing, Henry's father, Mark, said the family did not want his death to be used to "create further division, hatred or tension". But among the attendees at the gathering included Tommy Robinson and Lawrence Fox. Robinson told the cheering crowd he had been "warning of this day for 20 years". He said through a megaphone: "What the whole world can see now with Henry's video is what we all know already. The different treatment of white people compared to non-whites. "We see this spreading to every institution in this country. The crying, the pleading 'I can’t breathe', it’s insane."

Laurence Fox speaking to protesters. Picture: Alamy

The response to the case has created division within Westminster after Nigel Farage accused the police response as being an example of "two-tier Britain". But his comments were slammed by Kemi Badenoch and former leader of the Conservative Party, former Cabinet Minister and MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who accused Farage of "stirring things up rather than trying to calm them down". Sir Keir Starmer also said there were "serious questions" to answer following the case and said he "felt sick" watching the footage.

Signs were also held up. Picture: Alamy