A protester has climbed onto the balcony of the Iranian embassy in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said additional officers have been sent to the scene in Kensington where a number of people have gathered.

Social media footage appeared to show a man on the balcony pulling down the flag and replacing it with the pre-Islamic revolution lion and sun flag – often used by opposition groups in the country.

Protests in Iran began on December 28 and have transformed into the most significant challenge to the regime for several years.

Earlier this week, Sir Keir Starmer condemned the killing of protesters in the country and urged Tehran to “exercise restraint” amid a crackdown on demonstrations against the regime.

