A protester has climbed on top of the King’s Cross station clock tower while holding a dog, unfurling a banner reading ‘Freedom for Iran’ and ‘Iran belongs to its people’. Picture: @CJWTaysVersion/X

By Josef Al Shemary

A protester has climbed on top of the King’s Cross station clock tower while holding a dog, unfurling a banner reading ‘Freedom for Iran’ and ‘Iran belongs to its people’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man, holding what looks like a Pomeranian on a leash, stood at the top of the tower as crowds gathered below. He wore a black t-shirt with the words ‘no to war’, and unfurled a banner in the colours of the Iranian flag, with both English and Farsi text. It states in English: “Iran belongs to its people. Freedom for Iran. Every deal with them against human rights. Dictators exert terror and poverty.” Read more: Hotel migrants face being moved to warehouses as government explores 'industrial sites' in crackdown Read more: Trump claims India offering 0% tariffs on US goods as he calls relationship ‘totally one-sided disaster’

A protestor on top of King’s Cross station. pic.twitter.com/GdKsQ9bM8Y — omar Loubak Mohamed (@omarloubak) September 2, 2025

The Farsi text reads: “The voice of the people of Iran. We will finish the job. The first of Mehr is the day of the people. Iran belongs to its people” Mehr is a month in the Iranian calendar, and the first of Mehr is expected to fall on the 23rd of September. The banner also features the logo of the Freedom Movement Iran, a pro-democracy and anti-Ayatollah party that stands for a separation between religion and state.

A London Fire Brigade cherry picker has been raised to the protester standing on a ledge in front of the King's Cross clock tower. Picture: Alamy

The current Iranian government has outlawed the party. The man was seen taking selfies and making video calls as he stood at the top of the tower, while police officers were seen wearing climbing equipment preparing to climb the tower. British Transport Police officers closed off a section of the popular plaza below, while London Fire Brigade officers set up an extended ladder to reach him.

Why did he have to take his dog on his protest at Kings Cross? Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/vwhODQy6ka — Paul (@Paul_M__H) September 2, 2025