Protester scales 120ft King’s Cross station clock tower while holding a dog in ‘Freedom for Iran’ protest
A protester has climbed on top of the King’s Cross station clock tower while holding a dog, unfurling a banner reading ‘Freedom for Iran’ and ‘Iran belongs to its people’.

The man, holding what looks like a Pomeranian on a leash, stood at the top of the tower as crowds gathered below.
He wore a black t-shirt with the words ‘no to war’, and unfurled a banner in the colours of the Iranian flag, with both English and Farsi text.
It states in English: “Iran belongs to its people. Freedom for Iran. Every deal with them against human rights. Dictators exert terror and poverty.”
The Farsi text reads: “The voice of the people of Iran. We will finish the job. The first of Mehr is the day of the people. Iran belongs to its people”
Mehr is a month in the Iranian calendar, and the first of Mehr is expected to fall on the 23rd of September.
The banner also features the logo of the Freedom Movement Iran, a pro-democracy and anti-Ayatollah party that stands for a separation between religion and state.
The current Iranian government has outlawed the party.
The man was seen taking selfies and making video calls as he stood at the top of the tower, while police officers were seen wearing climbing equipment preparing to climb the tower.
British Transport Police officers closed off a section of the popular plaza below, while London Fire Brigade officers set up an extended ladder to reach him.
He has reportedly been at the top of the clock tower since 8am, and has been seen shouting down to crowds before animatedly talking to the firemen who were winched up to talk to him.
British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to King’s Cross railway station at around 8am today (2 September) following reports of a person in a precarious position.
“The incident is ongoing and officers are in attendance alongside other emergency services, working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The Brigade was called at 8.14am to reports of a man on the roof of King’s Cross railway station on Euston Road. Two fire engines and around ten firefighters are currently on scene assisting British Transport Police.”
Officials are still on the scene of the protest, which has been ongoing now for almost three hours.