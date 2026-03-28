Protesters clash at memorial for late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in north London
There was a heavy police presence in Maida Vale as protesters clashed with those attending a memorial for Iran's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Hundreds of people turned out to protest against a memorial service in north London for Iran's former supreme leader.
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Protesters clashed with those demonstrating in support of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-backed Israeli air strike in February.
There was a heavy police presence at the Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale on Saturday afternoon.
The Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police worked to marshal traffic and calm outbursts, asking disruptive protesters to move on.
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Two police officers were seen monitoring the protest with a video camera from the balcony of a residential property opposite the centre.
Outside the centre, demonstrators carried placards featuring photos of Mr Khamenei and waved the Iranian flag.
Many wore a keffiyeh, and some carried Palestinian flags and signs with slogans such as 'Boycott Israel', 'Stop bombing Iran', and 'Free Palestine'
Shouting at the group from the other side of the road was a large group of counter-protesters, many carrying the sun and lion flag that represented Iran before the 1979 revolution overthrew the Pahlavi dynasty.
One sign held up by a counter-protester showed US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the caption: "We trust you".
The counter-protesters chanted, blasted music and sounded horns, with many dancing and singing.
Many carried placards featuring photos of Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi.
One group of counter-protesters arrived in convoy on motorbikes, flying the sun and lion flag.
Some drivers passing the protest in cars or on motorbikes sounded their horns and waved both the current and the previous Iranian flags.
Some drivers held up peace signs, while others shouted in support or opposition to either side, and at least one vehicle was chased by a few of the counter-protesters.