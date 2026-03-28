There was a heavy police presence in Maida Vale as protesters clashed with those attending a memorial for Iran's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Hundreds of people have attended a protest against a memorial service in north London for Iran's former supreme leader. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Hundreds of people turned out to protest against a memorial service in north London for Iran's former supreme leader.

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Protesters clashed with those demonstrating in support of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-backed Israeli air strike in February. There was a heavy police presence at the Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale on Saturday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police worked to marshal traffic and calm outbursts, asking disruptive protesters to move on. Read More: Half a million gather in London for biggest anti-far right demo, say organisers Read More: Thousands of US Marines and sailors arrive in the Middle East as Houthi rebels enter Iran conflict

Police officers separate counter protesters and people attending a memorial event in London for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Alamy

Two police officers were seen monitoring the protest with a video camera from the balcony of a residential property opposite the centre. Outside the centre, demonstrators carried placards featuring photos of Mr Khamenei and waved the Iranian flag. Many wore a keffiyeh, and some carried Palestinian flags and signs with slogans such as 'Boycott Israel', 'Stop bombing Iran', and 'Free Palestine'

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died in US strikes on Iran last month. Picture: Alamy

Shouting at the group from the other side of the road was a large group of counter-protesters, many carrying the sun and lion flag that represented Iran before the 1979 revolution overthrew the Pahlavi dynasty. One sign held up by a counter-protester showed US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the caption: "We trust you". The counter-protesters chanted, blasted music and sounded horns, with many dancing and singing.

Counter-protesters held pictures of US president Donald Trump, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, or photos of Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. Picture: Alamy