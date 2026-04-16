Locals in Epsom took to the streets, with riot police deployed in the wake of unrest over the identities of suspects linked to a recent alleged gang-rape.

Residents of Epsom gathered in the town centre to protest following the reported gang rape of a 20-year-old local woman and concerns over limited information from Surrey. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hundreds of residents in Surrey have taken to the streets in protest against a lack of information after a woman in her 20s was allegedly raped by several men outside a church.

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Police have reiterated that crime and disorder will not be tolerated after huge crowds gathered in the upmarket Surrey town of Epsom, with locals calling for the release of more information and CCTV footage following the alleged rape. Hundreds of locals were seen to take to the town's streets on Wednesday evening in a protest against what they saw as a lack of transparency where the identities of suspects in the case were concerned. Police say the alleged rape took place between 2am and 4am on Saturday after the victim left Labyrinth nightclub in Epsom, with the men approaching the woman outside Epsom Methodist Church on Ashley Road. It comes as police said the victim, in her 20s, reported being followed before the attack. Surrey Police announced on Wednesday that they do not have enough information to release descriptions of the suspects. It's led to criticism over the forces handling of the incident and the release of information relating to the suspects, with critics suggesting lessons have not been learned following the unrest seen in the wake of the Southport attack and last summer's Epping protests. Read more: Hunt for freed Epping sex attacker Hadush Kebatu cost taxpayers more than £150,000 after mistaken release Read more: Tech bosses summoned to Downing Street as PM urges new protections for children on social media The protest was promoted online by Danny Tommo, a former associate of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson.

Residents of Epsom gathered in the town centre to protest following the reported gang rape of a 20-year-old local woman and concerns over limited information from Surrey Police about the identity of the suspects. Picture: Alamy

Residents of Epsom gathered in the town centre to protest following the reported gang rape of a 20-year-old local woman and concerns over limited information from Surrey Police about the identity of the suspects. Picture: Alamy

Dozens of police officers could be seen wearing helmets and holding shields, with objects appearing to have been thrown at them. Surrey Police have faced criticism over the past 24 hours in relation to their handling of the investigation, with the force adding that it currently did not have “full descriptions of the suspects” and are “working hard” on this. Detective Inspector Aine Matthews said: “We understand this is an extremely distressing incident and the victim is being supported by specialist officers. “Our investigation is in its early stages and a team of officers have been conducting extensive enquiries today to identify and locate the suspects. During the demonstration, a letter was read out in which a resident asked for more information and reassurance from the police after the assault, particularly on whether any suspects had been identified and detained and if there was still a risk to the public.

Several men attacked the young woman outside Epsom Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps

Residents of Epsom gathered in the town centre to protest following the reported gang rape of a 20-year-old local woman and concerns over limited information from Surrey Police about the identity of the suspects. Picture: Alamy

The group also blocked the road, causing disruption to motorists, before leaving the scene at around 8pm, according to police. East Surrey Chief Superintendent Mark Chapman said: “There was a significant police presence in Epsom town centre this evening to support the group’s right to lawful protest and minimise disruption to the local community. “I appreciate that this may have caused concern to people in the town centre, and I would like to reassure you that our priority was to ensure the safety of the wider public, as well as the safety of those involved in the protest. “I also appreciate that there was some disruption in the town centre while the protest was taking place and I would like to thank all those affected for their patience. “We respect the right to lawful protest and will facilitate this wherever possible where it is safe to do so. However, criminal offences and public disorder will not be tolerated, and we will always take robust action against anyone who commits a criminal offence.” Officers remained in the town centre on Wednesday evening. The force urged people not to speculate about the descriptions of the suspects in an earlier update, saying it did not have enough information to provide descriptions.

Residents of Epsom gathered in the town centre to protest following the reported gang rape of a 20-year-old local woman and concerns over limited information from Surrey. Picture: Alamy

“We are working at pace to develop our picture of the suspects and we will share details as soon we are able to," the force said in a statement. “Officers remain in the area and I encourage you to speak with them if you have any concerns. “As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 2am and 4am and may have been seen or spoken to a woman in her 20s in distress.” Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time have been urged to contact Surrey Police quoting reference number PR/45260041426. Information can also be provided anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online form.