Thousands of people are expected to attend a mass Palestine Action protest in central London as police warn of “criminal offences”.

Defend Our Juries said: “This issue affects everyone. From striking workers to peaceful protesters, everyone fighting for any worthy cause is at risk.

he police paused arresting demonstrators in February after the High Court ruled the Government’s ban was unlawful, but then decided to resume as an appeal against the ruling is likely to take several months.

In March, the force said officers would resume arresting suspected Palestine Action supporters, as a High Court battle over the ban on the group continues.T

The Metropolitan Police said Saturday’s action “is likely to involve offending rather than a lawful protest”.

Protest group Defend Our Juries said the demonstration, called Everyone Day, will show the “resistance” to the ban on Palestine Action is “stronger than ever”.

Demonstrators taking part in the 60-minute action will sit silently holding banners reading “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action” in Trafalgar Square from 1pm on Saturday.

“If left unopposed, what starts with an unlawful ban on one direct action group will lead on to the removal of everyone’s rights and freedoms.”In an Instagram post last month, the group said “it’s imperative we show that resistance to the ban is stronger than ever”, adding “we will never comply”.

Commander Claire Smart, who is leading policing operations in London this weekend, said: “We are preparing for another busy weekend where we anticipate policing a large-scale event that is expected to involve criminal offences

“While the Met regularly polices peaceful and lawful protest without the need for arrests, this event presents different considerations.

“At previous events linked to this group we have seen co-ordinated attempts to disrupt police activity, including obstructing officers and, at times, verbal or physical abuse.“I would strongly encourage anyone considering attending to reflect on the potential consequences. An arrest and criminal record can have serious and lasting effects.

“I am very grateful to the officers and staff working across London this weekend. I recognise the sustained pressure posed by repeated public order events and the dedication shown by those continuing to deliver vital policing services.”Protesters have arranged mass rallies where demonstrators hold up signs saying “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”, aiming to overwhelm the criminal justice system with the number of cases.

More than 3,000 people have been arrested so far for allegedly expressing support for Palestine Action since it was banned as a terrorist group last year, including more than 2,400 in London.

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of supporting the banned group, at an RAF base in Suffolk on Sunday, during protests against the Iran war.

In March, 18 Palestine Action supporters were arrested after staging a demonstration outside New Scotland Yard in support of the group.

Since Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist organisation last year, more than 2,700 have been arrested for allegedly expressing support for the group.

The trials of hundreds of people accused of holding up the placards have been put on hold while the High Court case over the ban continues.

Proscription makes it a criminal offence to belong to or support Palestine Action, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.