Around 500 demonstrators are believed to have joined a protest in the area, with some dressed in all black

Hundreds of protesters have descended on Portsmouth, where a small boat thought to be containing asylum seekers and heading towards the coast sparked a major response with a helicopter, aeroplane and lifeboats sent to the scene. Picture: @sotontimes/X

By Rebecca Henrys

Hundreds of protesters have descended on Portsmouth, where a small boat thought to be containing asylum seekers and heading towards the coast sparked a major response with a helicopter, aeroplane and lifeboats sent to the scene.

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The boat’s occupants have been brought to shore in the maritime city, where it is understood they will be processed as is routine for small boat arrivals in the area, at a facility in Manston. Videos circulating on social media show groups of people being taken on lifeboats to shore, where several coaches are parked. Around 500 demonstrators are believed to have joined a protest in the area, with some dressed in all black – similar to those who joined an anti-illegal migrant protest which blocked the Port of Dover on Saturday. Large crowds have blocked traffic in Fort Cumberland Road, Eastney, with photos showing police carrying riot shields forming a blockade. Read more: Founder of group which put flags on lampposts charged with 14 offences Read more: Senior Reform figures condemn ‘stop the boats’ balaclava protest in Dover

Chants of "stop the boats" as patriots also close roads in Portsmouth to prevent invaders entering.



pic.twitter.com/ZSk7g2RFNB — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 6, 2026

Police officers at the scene near Eastney Beach, Portsmouth, where hundreds of protesters have gathered. Picture: Jamie Lashmar/PA Wire

Cllr George Madgwick, leader of Reform UK in Hampshire, wrote in a post on X that “over 100 migrant men” had arrived on the Portsmouth shores on Sunday. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage posted: “This week Andy Burnham struck an agreement for 45 more officers on French beaches. Today a boat launched from Baie de Seine, 170 miles from Calais, arriving on the beaches of Hampshire for the very first time. This is a joke. Only Reform will send the boats back.” The party’s economic spokesman Robert Jenrick posted: “The invasion comes to Portsmouth. Home of the Royal Navy. Reform will end this humiliation.” Conservative MP for Isle of Wight East, Joe Robertson, posted: “Extremely concerning to see an illegal migrant crossing this far west. “We don’t know if this migrant boat was headed for the Isle of Wight but I’ll be contacting the Home Office first thing. We need to know exactly what happened and if new routes are being used for mega-dinghies by people smugglers.”

Exclusive footage. Here in Portsmouth 100+ migrant men have arrived on the shores. Reports say protestors in Portsmouth have blocked the road and stopped them entering the city. pic.twitter.com/gI6qgyvg9O — Cllr George Madgwick (@georgedmadgwick) September 6, 2026

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “In response to a report on September 6of a small boat heading towards the Hampshire coast, HM Coastguard sent lifeboats, an HM Coastguard helicopter, an HM Coastguard aeroplane and HM Coastguard Rescue Teams. “Border Force, Border Security Command, Hampshire Police and South Central Ambulance Service were also sent.” In a livestream from the scene, Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo – an associate of the right-wing activist Tommy Robinson – encouraged viewers to travel to Portsmouth to join the protest. Tommo can be seen standing in the sea at the Eastney shingle beach, alongside a small group of other protesters, with police officers looking on.

🔺Thousands of people are at the quayside in Portsmouth pic.twitter.com/GuNFCxhD26 — Southampton Times (@sotontimes) September 6, 2026