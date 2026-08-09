Dozens of protesters gather outside former RAF base after Thetford unrest
Tensions flared in Thetford this week when people attempted to storm homes linked to asylum seekers.
Dozens of protesters gathered outside a former RAF base that could be used to house asylum seekers, after anti-immigration disorder in nearby Thetford earlier this week.
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The Home Office announced in June that it was considering using Barnham Camp in Suffolk to accommodate people seeking asylum, and there have since been regular peaceful protests at the site.
On Sunday, campaigners protested once again outside the gates of the camp.
Union and St George’s cross flags were flown, and some demonstrators held placards which read “Barnham says no. Protect our community”, and Reform UK Norfolk county councillor Scott Hussey gave a speech.
Tensions flared in Thetford, Norfolk, this week when people attempted to storm homes linked to asylum seekers and police officers were assaulted in three nights of unrest.
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Police in Norfolk said officers were “subjected to significant aggression” in the market town on Wednesday, one was hit with a rock, one was bitten and another spat at.
The force said on Saturday that Friday night in Thetford had been “largely peaceful”, although three people were arrested and a window was smashed.
Police were at the scene of Sunday’s protest, and officers said they attended to “support the lawful right to protest while helping to ensure the safety of everyone involved and the wider public”.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson added: “Policing protests requires us to balance the right of individuals to peacefully express their views with our responsibility to protect local communities, including protesters, residents and road-users.
“Our policing response will continue to be kept under review, informed by the latest available information and ongoing assessments of any potential risks to public safety.
“Previous protests at Ministry of Defence (MoD) Barnham have been peaceful, and we would like to thank all those involved for expressing their views in a lawful and respectful manner. We are confident that this positive approach will continue.”
The Home Office said the site was being assessed but plans would be subject to planning permission and approvals.
The camp would accommodate men aged between 18 and 65 who have applied for asylum.
No asylum seekers are yet housed at the site, which Suffolk Constabulary said is a training site for the Norfolk and Suffolk forces.
Police said some vehicles, such as buses seen on site, were used for training purposes and people on site include police, MoD employees and security staff.