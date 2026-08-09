Tensions flared in Thetford this week when people attempted to storm homes linked to asylum seekers.

People take part in a protest outside RAF Barnham in Thetford. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Dozens of protesters gathered outside a former RAF base that could be used to house asylum seekers, after anti-immigration disorder in nearby Thetford earlier this week.

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The Home Office announced in June that it was considering using Barnham Camp in Suffolk to accommodate people seeking asylum, and there have since been regular peaceful protests at the site. On Sunday, campaigners protested once again outside the gates of the camp. Union and St George’s cross flags were flown, and some demonstrators held placards which read “Barnham says no. Protect our community”, and Reform UK Norfolk county councillor Scott Hussey gave a speech. Tensions flared in Thetford, Norfolk, this week when people attempted to storm homes linked to asylum seekers and police officers were assaulted in three nights of unrest. Read more: Two more arrests as police swarm Thetford after anti-migrant violence saw homes stormed and female officer 'bitten' Read more: Population growth slumps to lowest level since Covid as net migration falls sharply

People take part in a protest outside RAF Barnham in Thetford. Picture: Alamy

Police in Norfolk said officers were “subjected to significant aggression” in the market town on Wednesday, one was hit with a rock, one was bitten and another spat at. The force said on Saturday that Friday night in Thetford had been “largely peaceful”, although three people were arrested and a window was smashed. Police were at the scene of Sunday’s protest, and officers said they attended to “support the lawful right to protest while helping to ensure the safety of everyone involved and the wider public”.

A general view of RAF Barnham in Thetford, Norfolk which could be used to house asylum seekers. Picture: Alamy