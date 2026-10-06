Police have clashed with protesters in cities across France as students, teachers and parents took part in the biggest day of action in a wave of demonstrations demanding the government tackle understaffed and dilapidated classrooms.

In Marseille, Nantes and Lyon, the street protests began peacefully mid-morning, with the largest demonstration expected in Paris in the afternoon.

Youngsters held aloft smoke flares and placards reading "Under our school books, anger" and "Where are the politicians? Do they even know we exist?"

As the morning went on, plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing into the Lyon sky after protesters lit stacked objects on fire in the city, blocking a road.

Police could be seen clashing with protesters in Lyon as they tried to get roads back open.

Tuesday's demonstrations come after a fortnight of protests which began in Paris's deprived suburbs before spreading across the country.

The government responded with riot police, saying the movement had now morphed into urban violence.

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