Protesters link arms to try to block people from attending Tommy Robinson's visit to Oxford Union
Robinson was booked last month for the debate and will appear alongside far-right activist Laurence Fox, while former Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg will oppose the motion
Protesters linked arms to try to block people from attending Tommy Robinson's visit to the Oxford Union to appear in a debate about Islam.
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Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will speak in favour of a motion at the Oxford Union tonight titled: "This House believes the West is right to be suspicious of Islam."
Campaigners occupied either side of St Michael Street where the event is taking place and linked arms as they attempted to block people from attending the debate.
Protestors, some of whom wore masks and keffiyehs, shouted chants such as “Oxford Union, shame, shame”.
Others held up signs with slogans such as "No platform for fascist Yaxley-Lennon" and: "Refugees welcome, stop the Far Right".
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There was a smaller counter-protest at the same time led by supporters of Robinson who could be seen waving Union Jacks and St George's Flags.
Police separated the two groups with a cordon and several officers were present to monitor the protest. Some demonstrators were seen booing at officers and throwing water at them.
Pubs and shops closed their doors early in anticipation of the unrest, and the council previously announced St Michael Street would be closed and some buses diverted during the debate, which started at 8:30 pm.
Robinson was booked last month for the debate and will appear alongside far-right activist Laurence Fox, while former Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is among those will oppose the motion.
Alex Hernandez, a second year law student attending the debate, told the Daily Mail he believed the "conversation should be had and people should be listened to" adding it "starts to get a bit dangerous when people start getting no-platformed".
It was reported last month that the debate had been delayed after significant outcry about Robinson's attendance.
The most significant opposition came from faith leaders including the Bishop of Oxford, Steven Croft, and founder of the Oxford Foundation, Imam Monawar Hussain, who said they were “disturbed and saddened” when he was invited to speak.
Ian McKendrick, vice chairman of Oxford Stand Up To Racism, has previously accused Yaxley-Lennon of inciting “violent race riots” in Southampton, Belfast and Glasgow over the past weeks.
An Oxford Union member unsuccessfully tried to encourage the president to withdraw Robinson's invite, arguing the debate would serve as a "rally' for the English Defence League founder and would not lead to the "future safety of free speech".
Thames Valley Police said in a statement on Wednesday night: “We work closely with a range of partners through well-established, safety advisory structures to ensure events take place safely and smoothly, while minimising disruption to our communities.
“We support freedom of speech and are working with the Oxford Union and other local stakeholders to facilitate this event and any associated peaceful protest.”