Robinson was booked last month for the debate and will appear alongside far-right activist Laurence Fox, while former Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg will oppose the motion

Protestors, some of whom wore masks and keffiyehs, shouted chants such as “Oxford Union, shame, shame”. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Protesters linked arms to try to block people from attending Tommy Robinson's visit to the Oxford Union to appear in a debate about Islam.

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Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, will speak in favour of a motion at the Oxford Union tonight titled: "This House believes the West is right to be suspicious of Islam." Campaigners occupied either side of St Michael Street where the event is taking place and linked arms as they attempted to block people from attending the debate. Protestors, some of whom wore masks and keffiyehs, shouted chants such as “Oxford Union, shame, shame”. Others held up signs with slogans such as "No platform for fascist Yaxley-Lennon" and: "Refugees welcome, stop the Far Right". Read more: Tommy Robinson detained at Heathrow under counter-terror laws Read more: Universities that fail to protect free speech could face fines of up to £500,000

Campaigners occupied either side of St Michael Street where the event is taking place and linked arms as they attempted to block people from attending the debate. Picture: Getty

Police separated the two groups with a cordon and several officers were present to monitor the protest. Some demonstrators were seen booing at officers and throwing water at them. Picture: Alamy

There was a smaller counter-protest at the same time led by supporters of Robinson who could be seen waving Union Jacks and St George's Flags. Police separated the two groups with a cordon and several officers were present to monitor the protest. Some demonstrators were seen booing at officers and throwing water at them. Pubs and shops closed their doors early in anticipation of the unrest, and the council previously announced St Michael Street would be closed and some buses diverted during the debate, which started at 8:30 pm. Robinson was booked last month for the debate and will appear alongside far-right activist Laurence Fox, while former Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is among those will oppose the motion. Alex Hernandez, a second year law student attending the debate, told the Daily Mail he believed the "conversation should be had and people should be listened to" adding it "starts to get a bit dangerous when people start getting no-platformed". It was reported last month that the debate had been delayed after significant outcry about Robinson's attendance.

Campaigners occupied either side of St Michael Street where the event is taking place. Picture: Getty

Robinson was booked last month for the debate and will appear alongside far-right activist Laurence Fox, while former Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is among those will oppose the motion. Picture: Getty