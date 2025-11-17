Chants of "Starmer out" were heard in the town which inspired 'Winnie-the-Pooh'

Furious protestors lined the streets to rally against plans to house hundreds of male asylum seekers at a disused army camp in the town which inspired Winnie-the-Pooh.

Around 2,000 people, including mothers, led chants of "Starmer out" in response to the Government's plans for move 540 migrants into the accommodation in Cowborough, East Sussex, on Sunday. Union Jacks and St George's crosses were carried alongside handwritten placards bearing slogans including "Protect Us. Protect our children." The town is an area of outstanding beauty and shares a border with Ashdown Forest, which was AA Milne's inspiration for Winnie-the-Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood. Read more: 'We have removed your golden ticket,' illegal migrants to be told as government set to launch marketing blitz abroad Read more: Shabana Mahmood threatens Trump-style visa ban on three African countries in deportations push

During a public meeting on Thursday, private security guards had to step in when local politicians were chased out of the community centre hall. Some residents in the town, which has a population of around 21,000, say that they are already installing panic alarms in their homes. Kim Bailey, the chairwoman of Crowborough Shield, a grassroots organisation formed to challenge Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, said: "It's absurd what they are doing. "Vulnerable men from war-torn countries, to Crowborough? You have the police firearms training centre and a public shooting range right there. "People with PTSD who will be hearing gunshots all the time will be triggered by it and they are going to try to escape that environment.

"These are unvetted men — we don’t know who they are. This is a very rural area, surrounded by trees and forest. "If crime were to happen, they are going to go unheard.” Over the weekend, Ms Mahmood announced plans to reform the asylum system including the removal of the right to housing and weekly allowances and a 20-year wait to apply for permanent settlement. However, Ms Bailey said: "Twenty years sounds reasonable, but it won’t make any difference to our current situation. It won’t make any difference to what happens here." The Crowborough Shield campaign has raised more than £12,000 to fund legal action against the Home Office’s plans. Wealden District Council, which is controlled by an alliance of Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green councillors, has blamed the Home Office for an “information vacuum” that fuelled community tension and threats against local politicians.

