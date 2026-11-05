Hundreds of thousands clash with police in French cities over public spending plans
Riots in Lyon and Nice as unions come together to oppose government action
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Hundreds of thousands of protesters in French cities have been clashing with police over government spending plans.
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More than 250 rallies are being held on Thursday, and marches have already kicked off in cities such as Lyon and Nice as unions come together in strike action.
Hospital workers, air traffic control, post office, teachers, and rail staff are all involved in the nationwide action, which comes to put pressure on President Emmanuel Macron in his final months in office.
The central demand of those on strike is a rise in the minimum wage from €12.31 (£10) an hour.
Up to 700,000 are expected to join protests, with the French 'yellow vest movement' also mobilised, and interior minister Laurent Nuñez has said that trouble will be met with a "firm response".
Protests have been held since September in a move against state departments seeing their budgets slashed, as Mr Macron prepares to move aside in Spring 2027.
A joint statement from France's four rail unions said the budget cuts would “worsen poverty, slash social security, freeze state workers’ salaries and dry up investment needed for environmental measures”.
As well as transport being brought to its knees as a result of the action, strikes at energy plants have led to shortages, and the country is looking to import supplies from overseas.
Children have also been without classes to attend, and schools have closed with primary and secondary school teachers both striking.
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Sophie Binet, of France's second largest union, the CGT, said: "We want two things: wage increases everywhere ... and a revision of the government's draft budget which, as it stands, is catastrophic for the country."
On the back of action, education minister Edouard Geffray said that some job cuts in schools would be scrapped, while Mr Macron had sought to appease the protests by announcing a cut in fuel duty on Monday.
He tweeted: "In October, we first decided to release 10 million barrels from our strategic reserves in France to ease the pressure on volumes and prices quickly.
"We then traveled to the Middle East to secure our supplies. Our partners made commitments, and substantial volumes have been secured.
"In parallel, we worked hand in hand with distributors. They're playing ball, and we want to thank them for it.
"The result is in: more than ten cents off per liter of diesel. And that's without touching taxes. Without demagoguery. Concrete solutions that are bearing fruit."