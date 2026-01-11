Dozens arrested as protests erupt across US after fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis
Demonstrators have taken to the streets in Minneapolis and other US cities in a series of nonviolent protests called “ICE Out For Good"
Protesters have taken to the streets after the death of Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.
Listen to this article
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, fatally shot the 37-year-old on Wednesday, Jan 7, in a moment captured and widely circulated on social media.
Tensions escalated further on Thursday when a US Border Patrol agent shot and wounded a man and woman in their car after an attempted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon.
Demonstrators have since taken to the streets in Minneapolis and other US cities, including Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh and Washington, D.C., in a series of nonviolent protests called “ICE Out For Good.”
The protests, which have been coordinated by several activist groups, are demanding ICE leave their cities, and are demanding accountability from officers.
Read more: Trump's White House cage fight forces G7 meeting re-schedule
Read more: 'Help is on the way': Republican Senator says Iran's 'long nightmare is soon coming to a close'
In Minneapolis, hundreds of local and state enforcement officers have been deployed to manage the large anti-ICE protests, with many focused on remembering Good's legacy.
On Saturday, a large crowd formed in the city’s Powderhorn Park, where protesters chanted Good’s name and waved anti-ICE signs.
Whilst the protests in Minneapolis have been largely peaceful, some demonstrators threw ice, snow and rocks at officers, injuring at least one officer according to police chief Brian O'Hara.
At least 29 individuals were arrested on Friday over vandalisation claims.
Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, has urged demonstrators to remain peaceful, saying any unlawful action would play into Donald Trump's hands.
He said anyone behaving unlawfully would be detained.
"We will not counter Donald Trump's chaos with our own brand of chaos," he added.
Minnesota governor Tim Walz echoed the call for peaceful demonstrations.
Posting on social media, Mr Waltz said: "Trump sent thousands of armed federal officers into our state, and it took just one day for them to kill someone.
"Now he wants nothing more than to see chaos distract from that horrific action. Don't give him what he wants."