Demonstrators have taken to the streets in Minneapolis and other US cities in a series of nonviolent protests called “ICE Out For Good"

Protesters march during a rally in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer earlier in the week. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Protesters have taken to the streets after the death of Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Alan Watkins protests during a rally for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by ICE agents on Wednesday, Jan 7. The demonstration was one of hundreds of protests across the US over the weekend, demanding an end to large-scale deployments of ICE agents. Picture: Alamy

In Minneapolis, hundreds of local and state enforcement officers have been deployed to manage the large anti-ICE protests, with many focused on remembering Good's legacy. On Saturday, a large crowd formed in the city’s Powderhorn Park, where protesters chanted Good’s name and waved anti-ICE signs. Whilst the protests in Minneapolis have been largely peaceful, some demonstrators threw ice, snow and rocks at officers, injuring at least one officer according to police chief Brian O'Hara. At least 29 individuals were arrested on Friday over vandalisation claims.

Protesters march in Manhattan at an Anti-ICE rally following the shooting in Minneapolis. Other protests took place across the country in cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Raleigh and Washington, D.C. Picture: Alamy