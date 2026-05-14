US President Donald Trump has imposed an embargo and threatened tariffs on any nation supplying Cuba with fuel

People look at a barricade set up by residents protesting against prolonged power outages in Havana, Cuba. Picture: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

By Rebecca Henrys

Protests broke out across the Cuban capital of Havana on Wednesday evening as the city confronted its worst rolling blackouts in decades amid a U.S. blockade that has starved the island of fuel.

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Crowds of hundreds of angry Cubans poured onto the streets in several outlying neighbourhoods, blocking roads with burning piles of rubbish, banging pots and shouting "Turn on the lights!" and "The people, united, will never be defeated!" Multiple groups of peaceful protesters were seen in locations across the city, marking the largest single night of demonstrations in Havana since the energy crisis took hold. The shortages and blackouts have dramatically worsened since January when US President Donald Trump, who has said he wants to oust Cuba's communist-run government, imposed an embargo and threatened tariffs on any nation supplying the country with fuel. Read more: Refusal by allies to back US in war against Iran ‘unconscionable’, says Hegseth Read more: 'It's an honor to be your friend' Trump tells Xi Jinping as crunch US-China summit gets underway

People gather at bars and along the streets as nightlife continues during ongoing blackouts in Havana, Cuba, on May 9. Picture: Magdalena Chodownik/Anadolu via Getty Images

Havana resident Rodolfo Alonso, shirtless and sweating, said he had decided to protest after his neighbourhood of Playa went for more than 40 hours without electricity. "I live in a community where there are lots of older people, many of them bed-ridden. Our food is spoiling," said Alonso, a state worker. "We started banging pots to see if they'd give us just three hours of electricity. That's all we want. This isn't a political problem." In several cases, power returned to an area where a protest was taking place, prompting the crowds of men, women and children to cheer, then quickly disperse. There was a heavy police presence at each site, though security forces remained largely on the sidelines, observing and not intervening. Irailda Bravo, 38, said she had decided to join a peaceful protest in Marianao after sleeping on her doorstep for days, forced out of her home by the heat. "We know that the situation in the country is chaotic. But we have young kids. We have to work. We have a life. We need to rest, and we can't," she said.

People cook with firewood during a blackout in Havana on May 13, 2026. Picture: Yamil LAGE / AFP via Getty Images