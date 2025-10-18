Thousands of protesters have marched through central London to show their opposition to Labour's digital ID plans.

The Metropolitan Police told demonstrators not to deviate from their pre-planned route, and to stay on the left-hand side of the road.

Police officers kept the demonstrators under tight control as they chanted and waved banners during their march from Marble Arch to Whitehall on Saturday afternoon.

The Prime Minister announced the system would be introduced in 2029 and would be mandatory for people working in the UK as part of a bid to tackle illegal migration.

Plans to roll out digital IDs have faced criticism almost immediately.

Some opponents of the scheme claim it will have no effect on illegal immigration.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch dismissed the plans as a “gimmick that will do nothing to stop the boats”.

Others, including civil liberty groups, say they are concerned about privacy issues as people would be required to provide personal information to be stored on a government app.

The protest had been advertised online by the group Mass Non-Compliance and said “if you accept digital ID now, it may be the last real choice you ever make”.

Conservative former minister Sir David Davis, who campaigned against their introduction during Sir Tony Blair’s Labour government, said: “While digital IDs and ID cards sound like modern and efficient solutions to problems like illegal immigration, such claims are misleading at best.

“The systems involved are profoundly dangerous to the privacy and fundamental freedoms of the British people.”

The Liberal Democrats have said they would not support mandatory digital ID where people are “forced to turn over their private data just to go about their daily lives”.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has also said he is “firmly opposed”.