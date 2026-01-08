Democrats have rejected the Trump administration's defence of the killing

Protests in Minneapolis after a woman was shot and killed by a federal agent. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets for a second day after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was killed at the wheel of her SUV, which the Trump administration has claimed was driving towards an agent, on Wednesday. The Department of Homeland Security said that Good was shot by an ICE agent after she reportedly tried to "weaponise her vehicle". Vice president JD Vance has repeated the administration's claim that the ICE agent who killed Good was acting in self-defence. He said the ICE officer who killed Good "discharged his weapon in self-defence" and that "other angles of the video show the woman *clearly* hit the officer with her car while accelerating". In an earlier post, the vice-president wrote: "Do you think this officer was wrong in defending his life against a deranged leftist who tried to run him over?" Read more: Wife of ICE shooting victim blames herself saying 'I made her come down here' in harrowing footage Read more: Furious mayor demands ICE leave US city after ‘terrified’ poet and mother, 37, shot dead in car

Renee Nicole Good, 37, died at the wheel of her SUV which she has been alleged to have been driving towards an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook/ODU English Department

While the Trump administration continues to defend the actions of the officer, many people have taken to the streets to protest against the killing. Good's killing in a residential neighbourhood south of the city centre was recorded on video by witnesses and by the evening hundreds of people came out for a vigil to mourn her and urge the public to resist immigration enforcement. Some then chanted as they marched through the city, but there was no violence. "I would love for Ice to leave our city and for more community members to come to see it happens," said Sander Kolodziej, a painter who came to the vigil to support the community. Authorities in Minneapolis canceled school classes across the city on Thursday amid safety concerns and rising political tension.

A memorial for Renee Nicole Good stands near the site of her shooting. Picture: Getty

Tim Walz, Minnesota’s Democratic governor, urged protesters to remain calm, writing on X: "My public safety team is working to gather information on an ICE related shooting this morning. "We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm." Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE agents to get "the f*** out of Minneapolis". He said: "Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy, are being terrorized and now somebody is dead. That's on you - and it's also on you to leave. "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you're doing exactly the opposite."

Law enforcement uses a chemical agent on protesters outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building. Picture: Alamy

A protester pours water in their eye after confronting law enforcement outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building. Picture: Alamy