Dame Prue Leith said she will miss working as a judge on the Great British Bake Off.

The 86-year-old announced she has decided to step down from the role after nine series and judging more than 400 challenges.

She has been a judge on the baking show alongside Paul Hollywood since 2017 when the series moved channels

She said in a statement on Wednesday: "Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I'm sure I'll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4.

"But now feels like the right time to step back (I'm 86 for goodness sake!), there's so much I'd like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden.

