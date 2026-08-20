PlayStation 6 launch date 'remains to be seen' as Sony chief stalls
Memory chip shortage said to be behind pushback to potentially 2028 or 2029
Sony chief executive Hiroki Totoki has failed to commit to a launch date for the PlayStation 6, amid rumours it will be pushed back beyond 2027.
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A reported shortage of memory chips is said to be behind the Japanese company's failure to so far commit to a date for the new console, which was originally slated for a 2027 release.
Fans are eager for news of a follow-up to 2020's PlayStation 5, but Mr Totoki has stopped short of over-promising.
The Wall Street Journal has reported: “[Mr] Totoki said the company still hasn’t fixed a date for PS6’s launch.”
Reports in February suggested that the shortage of chips could see the PS5 launch shifted back to 2028 or 2029, which would make it the Sony console delivered the longest time after its predecessor.
There was previously a seven-year gap between the PlayStation 2 and 3 from 2000 to 2007.
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Sony is said to be finding it tough to turn a profit and, in March, raised the Pro, the most advanced PS5, to £789.99 from £699.99 in the UK. The standard issue PlayStation 5 price was also raised in March from £429.99 to £519.99.
Xbox Series X and Series S also went on the market in 2020 in competition, and brand president Sarah Bond said last October that work has started on a successor.
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