It was the highest-scoring semi-final game in Champion's League history

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich & team-mates react at the end of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First Leg. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich produced an epic Champions League semi-final as the French holders claimed a 5-4 first-leg victory at Parc des Princes.

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Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich produced an epic Champions League semi-final as the French holders claimed a 5-4 first-leg victory at Parc des Princes. In what was the highest-scoring semi-final game in the competition’s history, PSG recovered from an early Harry Kane penalty – the England captain’s 54th goal of the season – to lead 5-2 after 58 minutes. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both scored twice and Joao Neves added a thumping header. Michael Olise had rifled home a superb equaliser to make it 2-2, but the tie was slipping away from Bayern until Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz underlined their resolve. Bayern boss Vincent Kompany was serving a touchline ban after picking up three yellow cards in the tournament. Read more: Arne Slot facing renewed pressure as Liverpool slump to 2-0 defeat to PSG in Paris Read more: Harry Kane reaches 500 goals career landmark

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint Germain celebrates 5-2 with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint Germain. Picture: Getty

PSG fans demanded a spot-kick for Aleksandar Pavlovic’s tackle on Dembele, but it was the other penalty spot that Swiss referee Sandro Scharer was soon pointing at. A swift Bayern counter-attack after 17 minutes ended with Olise feeding Diaz and Willian Pacho clattering the Colombian. Kane converted easily to score for the sixth successive Champions League game, his 37th penalty success for Bayern in 39 attempts. PSG fans demanded a spot-kick for Aleksandar Pavlovic’s tackle on Dembele, but it was the other penalty spot that Swiss referee Sandro Scharer was soon pointing at. A swift Bayern counter-attack after 17 minutes ended with Olise feeding Diaz and Willian Pacho clattering the Colombian.

Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munchen scored the eight goal to make it 5-3. Picture: Getty