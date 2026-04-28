PSG recovers from early Harry Kane penatly to hold slim lead over Bayern Munich in historic nine-goal thriller
It was the highest-scoring semi-final game in Champion's League history
Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich produced an epic Champions League semi-final as the French holders claimed a 5-4 first-leg victory at Parc des Princes.
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Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich produced an epic Champions League semi-final as the French holders claimed a 5-4 first-leg victory at Parc des Princes.
In what was the highest-scoring semi-final game in the competition’s history, PSG recovered from an early Harry Kane penalty – the England captain’s 54th goal of the season – to lead 5-2 after 58 minutes.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both scored twice and Joao Neves added a thumping header.
Michael Olise had rifled home a superb equaliser to make it 2-2, but the tie was slipping away from Bayern until Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz underlined their resolve.
Bayern boss Vincent Kompany was serving a touchline ban after picking up three yellow cards in the tournament.
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PSG fans demanded a spot-kick for Aleksandar Pavlovic’s tackle on Dembele, but it was the other penalty spot that Swiss referee Sandro Scharer was soon pointing at.
A swift Bayern counter-attack after 17 minutes ended with Olise feeding Diaz and Willian Pacho clattering the Colombian.
Kane converted easily to score for the sixth successive Champions League game, his 37th penalty success for Bayern in 39 attempts.
PSG fans demanded a spot-kick for Aleksandar Pavlovic’s tackle on Dembele, but it was the other penalty spot that Swiss referee Sandro Scharer was soon pointing at.
A swift Bayern counter-attack after 17 minutes ended with Olise feeding Diaz and Willian Pacho clattering the Colombian.
Kane converted easily to score for the sixth successive Champions League game, his 37th penalty success for Bayern in 39 attempts.
Bayern almost doubled their lead when Kane fed Olise and Matvey Safonov stuck out a hand for Marquinhos to clear off the line.
Dembele passed up a one-on-one opportunity, shooting horribly wide, but PSG were level after 24 minutes.
Desire Doue released Kvaratskhelia and the Georgian cut onto his right foot and picked out the far corner with a delicious finish.
Olise breezed past Nuno Mendes and Marquinhos for the ball to clip a post after striking Joao Neves.
The Portuguese midfielder soon had a major impact at the other end, meeting Dembele’s corner with power and precision.
Doue dragged a shot just wide and Bayern levelled four minutes before the break as the outstanding Olise, having drifted infield, hammered a shot from 20 yards with PSG players surrounding him.
There was still time for further first-half drama as Dembele’s cross hit Alphonso Davies from close range.
The ball struck Davies’ leg before making contact with his arm and the referee was sent to the VAR monitor.
If that was an ominous sign for Bayern, so was the award of a penalty as Dembele stepped up to beat Manuel Neuer’s dive with perfect placement.
PSG took a firm grip on the tie with two goals in as many minutes before the hour mark.
Kvaratskhelia buried Achraf Hakimi’s cross and Doue then set up Dembele whose disguised near-post shot kissed a post on its way in.
Bayern looked shell-shocked, but Upamecano met Joshua Kimmich’s free-kick with a deft header after 65 minutes.
Three minutes later Diaz produced a moment of magic from Kane’s pass, controlling a dropping ball and holding off Marquinhos to score.
Initially denied by an offside flag, the goal stood after a VAR check to offer Bayern – who saw Kimmich’s stoppage-time attempt headed off the line by Pacho after Senny Mayulu had struck the upright for PSG – real belief they can turn around the tie in Bavaria.