Arsenal have missed out on their first ever Champions League trophy. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

PSG have been crowned Champions League winners after beating Arsenal on penalties in a tense final.

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Arsenal's Gabriel missed his sides fifth goal of the shootout by hitting it over the bar during the UEFA Champions League Final at Puskas Arena, Budapest, marking a devastating defeat for the gunners. It means back-to-back wins in Europe's top competition for PSG, while Arsenal narrowly missed out on its first-ever Champions League trophy. PSG landed the first psychological blow of the penalty shoot-out when they won the coin toss with the shoot-out taking place in front of their supporters. Eze dragged his spot-kick wide before David Raya provided Arsenal with a lifeline when he saved from Nuno Mendes. With the shoot-out in the balance at 3-3, Lucas Beraldo sent Raya the wrong way before Gabriel blazed over and Arsenal’s dreams of following up their Premier League title with a first Champions League triumph came to a crushing end. Read more: Met Police to deploy 500 officers for Arsenal trophy parade as superfan Jeremy Corbyn urges fans to show respect Read more: Arsenal complete Premier League-winning campaign with victory at Crystal Palace

Paris Saint-Germain's players celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League final football. Picture: Getty

Gabriel, arguably Arsenal’s best player on the night after he put his body on the line to keep PSG at bay across 120 minutes, responded by lifting his shirt over his face as his team-mates attempted to console the agonised defender. Arsenal had been in dreamland after just 302 seconds when Havertz vindicated Mikel Arteta’s decision to pick him ahead of marquee summer signing Viktor Gyokeres. There was more than a hint of fortune in the way the ball broke for Havertz after Marquinhos’ attempted clearance smashed into Leandro Trossard’s left shoulder. But there was nothing lucky about Havertz’s masterful finish. Havertz, who has form on the big stage, having fired Chelsea to Champions League glory against Manchester City five years and one day ago, took three decisive touches with his left foot before unleashing his fourth into the roof of the net.

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the second year in a row. Picture: Getty

Gianluigi Donnarumma was an immovable force across Arsenal’s defeat to PSG in the semi-finals last season, and there will be question marks over his replacement, Matvey Safonov here. The Russian goalkeeper remained rooted to his spot as Havertz’s thunderbolt flew past him in a flash. But Arsenal had lift-off, and history was on their side, or so they thought. The previous 11 teams to take the lead in the final had gone on to lift the trophy. After Havertz’s opener – and little did the Gunners know at that stage that it would be their only shot on target – it became a game of attack versus defence. Arsenal were struggling to string more than a handful of passes together, and the 17,000 fans behind Raya’s goal cheered every clearance.

Gabriel of Arsenal appears dejected after he receives his Runners Up medal following defeat in the penalty shoot out. Picture: Getty