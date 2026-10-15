Brilliant PSG inflict Man City's first defeat since guilty verdict in front of returning Pep Guardiola
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Pep Guardiola’s return ended in thrilling defeat as Manchester City lost 4-2 to Paris St Germain in their first home match since being found guilty of serious financial irregularities.
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The former City manager made his first visit to the Etihad Stadium since standing down last summer in a strong show of support for the club in light of last month’s verdict from an independent commission.
His presence roused the fans, who also continued to show their defiance, but his night looked like falling flat as holders PSG swept into a 3-0 lead with a ruthless first-half display in the Champions League encounter.
But fired by a double from Erling Haaland, which saw the Norwegian become City’s record goalscorer in the competition with 38 from 41 appearances, the hosts produced a superb fightback.
City spurned numerous chances, including hitting the woodwork twice, in a frantic second period but with Maghnes Akliouche adding to earlier strikes from Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha, PSG – who also missed a late penalty – held on.
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It was City’s first defeat since the Community Shield, ending a run of eight successive victories under Guardiola’s successor Enzo Maresca.
It had seemed business as usual for City on Sunday as they ran out 3-0 winners at Liverpool, with their supporters making a strong show of their loyalty to the club in the face of the financial scandal.
That feeling was brought back to the Etihad with a huge ‘City Til I Die’ tifo unfurled before kick-off, but on the field PSG were in no mood to play second fiddle.
The visitors served early warning as Warren Zaire-Emery forced a save from former PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
City wanted a penalty when Rayan Cherki went down in a challenge from Marquinhos but nothing was given, although the hosts almost got lucky when Matvei Safonov punched a corner onto his own bar.
PSG got into their stride, City struggled to contain them.
A lightning-quick break brought the opening goal after 13 minutes as Doue cut inside from the left and beat Donnarumma inside his near post.
The second came just two minutes later as Dembele crossed the ball from the right and continued his run to head home Doue’s return ball.
Achraf Hakimi then planted a header against the post before the third arrived after 32 minutes as Vitinha smashed in from a Zaire-Emery lay-off. Hakimi should have added another but shot straight at Donnarumma.
Maresca made a triple change at the break and the impact was immediate with one his substitutes, Iliman Ndiaye, crossing for Haaland to head home.
Antoine Semenyo also tested Safonov but PSG soon hit back.
Donnarumma looked like he had saved Akliouche’s long-range effort but the ball took an unlucky bounce and spun back into the goal.
City continued to press forward with Enzo Fernandez and Haaland both hitting the woodwork in quick succession.
PSG were breached again after 75 minutes when Haaland turned in from a Ayyoub Bouaddi pass but the striker was denied a hat-trick when Safonov saved at close range.
The drama continued until the end with Donnarumma saving a penalty from Ferran Torres in stoppage time.