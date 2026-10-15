Pep Guardiola’s return ended in thrilling defeat as Manchester City lost 4-2 to Paris St Germain in their first home match since being found guilty of serious financial irregularities. Picture: Visionhaus/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Pep Guardiola’s return ended in thrilling defeat as Manchester City lost 4-2 to Paris St Germain in their first home match since being found guilty of serious financial irregularities.

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The former City manager made his first visit to the Etihad Stadium since standing down last summer in a strong show of support for the club in light of last month’s verdict from an independent commission. His presence roused the fans, who also continued to show their defiance, but his night looked like falling flat as holders PSG swept into a 3-0 lead with a ruthless first-half display in the Champions League encounter. But fired by a double from Erling Haaland, which saw the Norwegian become City’s record goalscorer in the competition with 38 from 41 appearances, the hosts produced a superb fightback. City spurned numerous chances, including hitting the woodwork twice, in a frantic second period but with Maghnes Akliouche adding to earlier strikes from Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha, PSG – who also missed a late penalty – held on. Read More: 'What do you want us to do?': Man City boss Enzo Maresca launches staunch defence of players' celebrations in Liverpool win Read More: Burnham will publish all Man City dealings after mayoral intervention sparked criticism

The former City manager made his first visit to the Etihad Stadium since standing down last summer in a strong show of support for the club in light of last month’s verdict from an independent commission. Picture: Visionhaus/Getty

It was City’s first defeat since the Community Shield, ending a run of eight successive victories under Guardiola’s successor Enzo Maresca. It had seemed business as usual for City on Sunday as they ran out 3-0 winners at Liverpool, with their supporters making a strong show of their loyalty to the club in the face of the financial scandal. That feeling was brought back to the Etihad with a huge ‘City Til I Die’ tifo unfurled before kick-off, but on the field PSG were in no mood to play second fiddle. The visitors served early warning as Warren Zaire-Emery forced a save from former PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG fans did not come to play second fiddle despite City's defiance. Picture: Copa/Getty