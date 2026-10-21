'Why me?': PSG dealt huge blow as club confirms star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ruptured ACL in Barcelona win
The 25-year-old went down following a tackle just before the hour mark in his side's 4-2 win
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PSG are set to be without star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the winger ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament [ACL] in Tuesday's win over Barcelona.
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The European champions confirmed Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery after he received extensive treatment early in the second half of the 4-2 triumph at Parc des Princes.
The 25-year-old Georgian suffered the injury after going into a challenge with Barca's Xavi Espar.
A statement on PSG’s website on Wednesday morning read: "Victim of a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday’s match against FC Barcelona, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery in the coming days."
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The injury setback is a major blow for PSG, who are in pursuit of a third straight Champions League crown.
Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the world’s leading forwards since joining the French champions from Napoli for £59million plus add-ons in January 2025.
PSG have been in scintillating form in Europe this season since defending their title in May, beating Manchester City and Barcelona by the same 4-2 scoreline this month
But Tuesday’s latest victory has come at a cost as the club also confirmed that France forward Ousmane Dembele and captain Marquinhos will be out of action for "the coming weeks" due to thigh injuries picked up.
Kvaratskhelia wrote on Instagram on Wednesday: "Before every game I play I ask God to leave the field healthy but in vain.
"It hasn't been a long time, but it's still on my mind - why me anyway? I have never missed anything, probably I prepared for this game the best I have ever prepared for.
"I thought I was prepared for everything, but not, and I realise that God chose me and if I protected the players on another field, I'm ready to go through these months in labor, pain, tears.
"I know I have to come back stronger for my people who always have my back, I won't let you down I promise I won't waste a second.
"Thank you all for your support see you soon."
The typical recovery period for an ACL rupture is commonly six to nine months.