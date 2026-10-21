The 25-year-old went down following a tackle just before the hour mark in his side's 4-2 win

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had to be helped off and PSG later confirmed he had torn bis ACL. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

By Alex Storey

PSG are set to be without star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the winger ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament [ACL] in Tuesday's win over Barcelona.

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The European champions confirmed Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery after he received extensive treatment early in the second half of the 4-2 triumph at Parc des Princes. The 25-year-old Georgian suffered the injury after going into a challenge with Barca's Xavi Espar. A statement on PSG’s website on Wednesday morning read: "Victim of a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday’s match against FC Barcelona, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery in the coming days." Read more: 'London's Batman' swoops into action to help people with cost of living through random acts of kindness Read more: England captain Harry Brook admits Pakistan's Arafat Minhas had England in a spin during Tri-Series defeat

PSG won the match 4-2 on the night. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The injury setback is a major blow for PSG, who are in pursuit of a third straight Champions League crown. Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the world’s leading forwards since joining the French champions from Napoli for £59million plus add-ons in January 2025. PSG have been in scintillating form in Europe this season since defending their title in May, beating Manchester City and Barcelona by the same 4-2 scoreline this month But Tuesday’s latest victory has come at a cost as the club also confirmed that France forward Ousmane Dembele and captain Marquinhos will be out of action for "the coming weeks" due to thigh injuries picked up.