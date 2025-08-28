Singer-rapper Psy who sang the viral 2012 hit 'Gangnam Style' is under police investigation.

Psy, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, is being investigated for possibly violating medical law.

He is accused of receiving prescription psychotropic drugs through third parties without in-person hospital visits.

The Seoul Seodaemun Police Station has been investigating Psy and a university hospital doctor after booking them on charges of having illegally had third parties, including Psy's manager, pick up the prescription drugs without face-to-face treatment, according to local reports.