Almost nine in 10 psychologists said they were concerned about their patients' use of chatbots

A British Psychological Society (BPS) survey found that practitioners have seen a 49% rise in the number of patients using AI for support in the last 12 months. Picture: thitipun singhaplin/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Psychologists have warned that unregulated AI chatbots are providing “unqualified and harmful” information to people seeking mental health advice.

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It comes as a British Psychological Society (BPS) survey found that practitioners have seen a 49% rise in the number of patients using AI for support in the last 12 months. One member told the survey they are worried people are turning to technology as it feels “safer”, but warned there is a risk of increasing isolation that can impact wellbeing. The BPS poll of 197 psychologists, counsellors and psychotherapists found seven in 10 are somewhat or very concerned about clients using AI for mental health support. Dr Laura Dean, president of the BPS, said: “This research shows there is real cause for concern for those that use AI for mental health therapy, and that concern is coming directly from psychological practitioners on the frontline providing vital in-person support.

Almost nine in 10 (88%) raised concerns around the lack of clinical oversight. Picture: Aaron Amat/Alamy

“The risk of unregulated open access AI chatbots providing unqualified and harmful advice remains very real.” Almost nine in 10 (88%) raised concerns around the lack of clinical oversight, while a similar proportion (87%) said they are worried about AI providing inaccurate information. Some 80% told the survey they are concerned clients are becoming overly reliant on the technology, while around three quarters (76%) said it is negatively affecting client wellbeing. Dr Dean warned that the integration of AI into healthcare “can only work with the right safeguards that protect both psychological professionals and the people they support”.

Anthropic's Claude is one of the most popular AI chat bots . Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy