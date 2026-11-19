Anthony Williams accepted carrying out the attacks, but jurors must consider whether he intended to kill.

By Ella Bennett

The judge in the trial of a knifeman accused of the attempted murder of 10 people on a London-bound train has told jurors that a psychotic intent to kill is still an intent to kill.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anthony Williams, 33, denies attempting to murder 10 people on the train between Peterborough and Huntingdon, where it made an unscheduled stop on November 1 last year. He also denies the attempted murders of three people in Peterborough on October 31 and of a 17-year-old boy at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London in the early hours of November 1. The judge, Mr Justice Calver KC, said Williams accepted carrying out the attacks but jurors must consider whether he intended to kill. He said psychiatrists instructed by the prosecution and defence agree that the defendant “at the relevant time was suffering from an acute psychosis as a result of his schizophrenia”. Read more: Two Afghan nationals guilty of sex attack on 14-year-old girl aboard train Read more: Train passenger 'feared suicide bomber' during Huntingdon knife attack, court hears

Anthony Williams, 33, on an LNER train on last year. Picture: BTP

Giving his legal directions at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, he told jurors to consider all of the evidence in the case and “it is for you, not the psychiatrists, to decide whether the defendant, in fact, intended to kill a particular victim”. The judge said that, in his evidence, psychiatrist Dr Bernard Chin, who was instructed by the defence, referred to things Williams told him during clinical interviews and that he learned from an assessment carried out the day after the attacks on the LNER train. These included things such as “people sent by the devil wanted to attack the defendant and cars were going to run him over” and “there was a conspiracy these people were accusing him of being a nonce – that being a paedophile”, the judge said. The judge said Dr Chin also recounted the defendant relaying that “during the events it was all real, he was attacking real people with real knives” and “I just needed to protect myself, it was me or them”.

Anthony Williams brandishing a knife on an LNER Doncaster to London service. Picture: BTP

The judge said that what Williams said to Dr Chin, and to the psychiatrist who assessed Williams on November 2 2025, is “not in itself evidence” but Dr Chin was permitted to repeat it in court so jurors could understand the factual basis on which he reached his clinical opinion. “Attempted murder requires a specific intent to kill,” the judge said. “While the defendant’s mental illness is one factor which you may take into account… a psychotic intent to kill or a drunken intent to kill is still an intent to kill.” He said that a “person who is mentally ill, acting psychotically under a delusion, can still form an intent to kill”. “If someone suffers a delusion that a person is the devil and stabs them in a particular case with the purpose of killing them, they will still possess the intention to kill despite their motive being entirely driven by their irrational illness,” the judge said. He said it is “agreed that lawful self-defence does not arise in this case”. He said Williams has pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause really serious bodily harm in respect of 12 victims and attempting to do so to two of those in Peterborough on October 31. The judge said jurors need to ask themselves if they were “sure that at the time of the attack on the relevant victim the defendant intended to kill that victim”. Christopher Paxton KC began his prosecution closing speech by repeating some of the defendant’s words.

The barrister began his speech: “I’ve got a knife and I’m not afraid to use it. “You’re all going to die today. “Do you want to die? “I’m going to kill you. “I will stab you if you don’t move. “You need to let me through. “I’m not going to leave anyone. “Members of the jury, all those words from one man, the defendant, with one intention – to kill.”