Psychotic killers enlisted by NHS Trusts to advise on patient care
Violent offenders enlisted by the health service as "patient experts" had committed murders or went on to kill
NHS Trusts have hired several psychotic killers to offer advice on patient care, an investigation has revealed.
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Violent offenders enlisted by the health service as "patient experts" to offer care advice either went on to commit murder after their release or had previously killed.
The scheme engages former psychiatric patients as "experts by experience" to offer advice on mental health services and staff training and retention and take part in research.
However campaigners have warned that some offenders with mental health diagnoses were being discharged prematurely, potentially posing a public safety threat, according to a Telegraph investigation.
One NHS psychiatrist said patients could be seen to be making progress by participating in the schemes, leading them to be discharged too early, before they are ready to be released back into the public.
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In one instance from 2018, a man with multiple convictions who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 was enlisted by the Royal College of Psychiatrists as a patient expert.
Patients taking part in this scheme can earn up to £140 a day and must be a “role model” for the organisation's values.
Martin Sabrei had served 16 years of a life sentence for armed robbery before his release in 2016.
Sabrei was enlisted by the Royal College of Psychiatrists to lead a substance misuse workshop with doctors in July 2018.
In January 2019 he murdered Amy Griffiths, a transgender woman he had met through a dating website, who he struck to death with a baseball bat, before stringing them and slitting their throat.
An NHS England report into the killing said no concerns were noted about Saberi the day before the murder, and that he was getting on with his work as a lived experience consultant.
The report also said the role may have led Sabrei to feel pressure to "maintain a coping facade".
It also revealed that staff in charge of his care did not properly examine his violent past and focused instead on his current risk assessment when easing restrictions, leading to a "rapid" reduction in treatment that left him "vulnerable".
A retired psychiatrist from Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust told the Telegraph that the focus on "lived experience" resulted in former killers being brought on to train staff, advise on financial decisions and even tour other secure hospitals.
He said patients who had carried out homicide were shown CCTV systems, allowed to measure fence heights and test keys while on visits to other centres.
An NHS spokesman said: "It is important that the NHS listens to patients about their experiences of care.
"The term ‘expert by experience’ refers to people who give detailed feedback on their experiences to help plan and improve services – this happens across healthcare in both physical and mental health services.
"It does not refer to people being equated with doctors or nurses in healthcare settings."