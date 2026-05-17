Violent offenders enlisted by the health service as "patient experts" had committed murders or went on to kill

One NHS psychiatrist said patients could be seen to be making progress by participating in the schemes, leading them to be discharged too early. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

NHS Trusts have hired several psychotic killers to offer advice on patient care, an investigation has revealed.

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Violent offenders enlisted by the health service as "patient experts" to offer care advice either went on to commit murder after their release or had previously killed. The scheme engages former psychiatric patients as "experts by experience" to offer advice on mental health services and staff training and retention and take part in research. However campaigners have warned that some offenders with mental health diagnoses were being discharged prematurely, potentially posing a public safety threat, according to a Telegraph investigation. One NHS psychiatrist said patients could be seen to be making progress by participating in the schemes, leading them to be discharged too early, before they are ready to be released back into the public. Read more: Triple killer discharged because NHS trust could not find him Read more: NHS body used risk of regret to deny women seeking sterilisation, ombudsman finds

A retired psychiatrist told the Telegraph that the focus on "lived experience" resulted in former killers being enlisted. Picture: Getty

In one instance from 2018, a man with multiple convictions who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 was enlisted by the Royal College of Psychiatrists as a patient expert. Patients taking part in this scheme can earn up to £140 a day and must be a “role model” for the organisation's values. Martin Sabrei had served 16 years of a life sentence for armed robbery before his release in 2016. Sabrei was enlisted by the Royal College of Psychiatrists to lead a substance misuse workshop with doctors in July 2018. In January 2019 he murdered Amy Griffiths, a transgender woman he had met through a dating website, who he struck to death with a baseball bat, before stringing them and slitting their throat.

Amy Griffiths was murdered by Martin Sabrei in 2019. Picture: Facebook

Griffiths was bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat by the . Picture: Facebook