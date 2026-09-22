Julian Donoher bragged to police that he would “be a f---ing legend in jail” after stabbing his 82-year-old neighbour Gerard Ring in the face, chest and abdomen outside his home

Julian Donoher, 51, had not been taking his mental health medication for nine months when he stabbed Gerard Ring. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary

By Georgia Bell

A man suffering psychotic delusions who fatally stabbed his 82-year-old neighbour after believing he was a paedophile has been given an indefinite hospital order.

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Mr Ring, a grandfather with a cancer diagnosis, lived independently and often sat outside his home, enjoying nature and 'nodding off in his chair'. Picture: PA

Heywood said: “Mr Ring then seated himself in the garden as he enjoyed doing, occasionally going indoors and returning, either to seat himself again or do some minor work in his garden.” He went on to explain that at 2.15 pm, Donoher walked past Mr Ring’s home, as he had several times that day, and was recorded saying “words to the effect of ‘no problem’ before telling his dog to ‘come on’”. Five minutes later, Donoher returned with his right hand in his pocket, before going up to Mr Ring and stabbing him while “gripping his head in the crook of his arm”, before walking away. Following the attack, Donoher approached another neighbour, placed his hands on her shoulders and “said something about the paedophile business”, and told her that he “killed a paedophile”, and claimed Mr Ring had raped a teenage girl. Mr Heywood told the court: “Unambiguously, there is no truth in any such suggestion. These were delusional comments.”

Derby Crown Court heard that Donoher started saying 'strange and bizarre things' after moving to Whitecross Gardens. Picture: Alamy

Mr Ring then returned to his home and locked the front door. Mr Heywood said: “He used his own phone to dial 999 and said he had been stabbed by a man he did not know to the throat, side and wherever else he could stab him.” “He was also able to call for help loudly enough for other neighbours to hear.” Mr Ring was found by paramedics heavily bleeding on the floor of his hallway. They took him to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he died on the morning of Sept 9th. The court heard that following his arrest, Donoher bragged that he would “be a f---ing legend in jail” to police.

Paramedics took Mr Ring to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he died on the morning of Sept 9th. Picture: Alamy