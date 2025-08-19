Two people have been taken to hospital after an alleged arson attack at a pub in Northern Ireland – with a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The “frightening incident” broke out at a pub in the Irish Street area of Armagh at around 8.55pm on Monday, police said.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life, the force added.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was deployed to the scene alongside the Police Service of Northern Ireland and ambulance crews.

Police said in a statement: "Officers received a report of a fire shortly around 8.55pm.

"They were in attendance alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

