Pub arson attack leaves two people in hospital as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Two people have been taken to hospital after an alleged arson attack at a pub in Northern Ireland – with a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Listen to this article
The “frightening incident” broke out at a pub in the Irish Street area of Armagh at around 8.55pm on Monday, police said.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life, the force added.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was deployed to the scene alongside the Police Service of Northern Ireland and ambulance crews.
Police said in a statement: "Officers received a report of a fire shortly around 8.55pm.
"They were in attendance alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.
Read more: Tourist airlifted to hospital with 'severe injuries' following vicious shark attack off luxury holiday island
Read more: Pictured: 'Kind and loving' woman fatally assaulted in east London - as police make fourth arrest amid murder probe
"Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
"A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody at this time."
Dáire Hughes, MP for Newry and Armagh, described the attack as a "frightening incident".
He wrote on X: "This was a frightening incident for those in the vicinity, and I want to commend the swift response from emergency services.”
He added: "Police will remain in the area over the coming hours as their investigation continues," he said.
"My thoughts are with anyone who may have been injured or impacted by this incident."
Authorities closed the road as they worked to extinguish the blaze. It has since reopened.