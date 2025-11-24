East London pub that 'resembled creche' bans children after 6pm
An east London pub has introduced a child-free rule after 6pm following a slew of complaints claiming the venue was starting to feel more like a nursery than a local boozer.
William The Fourth, on Leyton High Road, announced the change on social media, saying it would also tighten expectations on daytime behaviour.
The move follows “feedback from customers regarding children”.
Several online reviews had criticised the situation, with one complaining about “badly behaved kids [bouncing] off the walls”.
Another claimed the pub had “got rid of the pool table for a place to park prams”, adding “it no longer feels like a pub, it’s now just a kids’ club”.
A third wrote: “Too many kids, it’s a pub not a creche.”
The pub, which dates back to 1897, was taken over by Andy and Steph Solley in June.
Steph told Metro: “At William the Fourth, we welcome families during the day. But after 6 pm we will focus on providing a relaxed, adult-friendly atmosphere.
“This small change from our previous 8 pm policy comes from customer feedback. Many people mentioned they felt more uncomfortable with children running around in the evenings.
“Unlike some pubs that don’t allow children at all… we’ve kept our doors open to families because we like having them.”
In its Instagram post, the pub said: “Over the past few months, we’ve received feedback from customers regarding children in the pub.
“We want The William the Fourth to be welcoming to everyone but there have been occasions where the pub has resembled a creche.
“Unsupervised children can pose risks not only to themselves but also to other customers and our team.”
The post set out a series of rules:
- “From 6:00 PM onwards, the pub will be an adults-only space…”
- “We will be opening from 3pm from next week so there are more daytime hours.”
- “Leylow will remain an adults-only space (aside from baby change access).”
- “Children must remain seated… and be supervised at all times.”
- “No running, climbing, or playing anywhere inside the pub.”
- “Buggies and prams must be folded and stored safely out of walkways.”
It’s understood the venue turned off comments due to the reaction to the “controversial” decision.Under the Solleys’ management, the pub has begun serving pizza and hosting evening activities including life drawing and pottery workshops.
Previously, under-18s were allowed until 8pm.
LBC has contacted William the Fourth for comment.