By Alice Padgett

An east London pub has introduced a child-free rule after 6pm following a slew of complaints claiming the venue was starting to feel more like a nursery than a local boozer.

William The Fourth, on Leyton High Road, announced the change on social media, saying it would also tighten expectations on daytime behaviour. The move follows “feedback from customers regarding children”. Several online reviews had criticised the situation, with one complaining about “badly behaved kids [bouncing] off the walls”. Another claimed the pub had “got rid of the pool table for a place to park prams”, adding “it no longer feels like a pub, it’s now just a kids’ club”. A third wrote: “Too many kids, it’s a pub not a creche.” Read More: Wetherspoons to open first pub in Spain as chain eyes overseas expansion Read More: UK pubs paid almost £100k on alcoholic drinks taxes last year as Chancellor urged to freeze duty

The pub, which dates back to 1897, was taken over by Andy and Steph Solley in June. Steph told Metro: “At William the Fourth, we welcome families during the day. But after 6 pm we will focus on providing a relaxed, adult-friendly atmosphere. “This small change from our previous 8 pm policy comes from customer feedback. Many people mentioned they felt more uncomfortable with children running around in the evenings. “Unlike some pubs that don’t allow children at all… we’ve kept our doors open to families because we like having them.” In its Instagram post, the pub said: “Over the past few months, we’ve received feedback from customers regarding children in the pub.