Tax charged on alcoholic drinks will increase by 3.66% from Sunday February 1. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Punters are being warned to expect price rises on wines and spirits as pub bosses brace for increased tax on booze.

Landlords have claimed that they "have no choice but to increase prices" in order to stay afloat as the changes come into force. The increased taxes were announced in the Autumn Budget, in line with Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation. It means that the tax charged on alcoholic drinks will increase by 3.66 per cent from Sunday February 1, which will lead to a "trickle down" effect on customers, industry chiefs say.

Wine and spirits bosses have warned that firms "have no choice but to increase prices" to stay afloat as an increase to alcohol duty comes into force. Picture: Alamy

According to data, the changes would see the duty on a typical bottle of gin, with 37.5 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV), increase by 38p to £8.98, after VAT. A bottle of Scotch whisky at 40 per cent ABV would see its duty increase by 39p to £9.51. Meanwhile, a bottle of 14.5 per cent red wine will see its duty increase by 14p. The UK Spirits Alliance, which represents hundreds of distillers across the UK, has written to the Chancellor Rachel Reeves, urging her to use an upcoming duty review to drive growth, and end "spirits discrimination."

a bottle of 14.5% red wine will see its duty increase by 14p under new rules. Picture: Alamy

A number of beer brands, such as Foster’s, have reduced their strength to 3.4% in recent months in a bid to reduce their duty costs. The duty on beer will increase on drinks sold in both pubs and supermarkets, with pubs impacted for the first time since 2017. Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: "These changes unfortunately increase the likelihood of further price rises, which no brewer or publican would want to inflict on their customers. "For brewers, who already pay some of the highest rates of beer duty in Europe, this increase will add further strain to their already razor-thin profit margins and risk one of the UK’s world-renowned industries producing the greatest beers in the world."

Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA, added: "Despite the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) at last acknowledging higher prices lead to a decline in receipts, the Government fails to recognise that its own policy is benefiting no-one. "For the nation’s wine and spirit sector the complexities of price changes, especially for wine which is now taxed by strength, mean more red tape headaches ahead. "Add to this all the other costs – including NI (national insurance) contributions, business rates and waste packaging taxes – and businesses have no choice but to increase prices in order to keep afloat, which unfortunately means consumers are going to take the hit once again."