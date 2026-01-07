Pubs are set to launch a day of industrial action later this month in response to the government’s plans to increase business rates.

Andy Lennox, the landlord who spearheaded the campaign to ban Labour MPs from pubs across the country, told LBC there will be a day of coordinated action on January 30th.

“We’re definitely pushing down the farmer route”, Mr Lennox said, citing the sustained pressure that led to the government’s u-turn on inheritance tax on agricultural properties, adding that pub owners would not back down until they see a similar concession on business rates.

The prime minister has indicated that the government is looking at “further measures” to help offset these costs.

The industrial action could involve pub owners marching on Westminster, as well as a coordinated information campaign in pubs themselves, drawing customers’ attention to the financial pressure they are facing, and will be backed by industries bodies.

Read more: Tom Kerridge says Government 'looked at him with concern' as his pubs 'face 100% rise in business rates'

Read more: Taxpayers paying £4million a year for prison with no inmates, MPs say

At this stage, pubs are not planning on closing their doors for the day owing to cost pressures.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Mr Lennox said: “All the trade bodies and a lot of the bigger organisations are now starting to organise for proper industrial action… There's a protest planned for the end of the month, and we're looking into some major kind of industrial action now.”

In November, the Chancellor unveiled a series of measures that are likely to hit publicans’ bottom lines.

Many landlords are set to see their business rates more than double at a time where the sector faces a host of additional costs - including an increase to the minimum wage and employer national insurance.

As well as ending the pandemic-era business rates relief scheme, which had already been reduced from 75% to 40%, Rachel Reeves also announced a revaluation of the relatable values paid by pubs, restaurants and bars.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that this meant rates for his 'Coach' restaurant were set to rise from £50,500 to £106,000; meanwhile, some village pubs will be drawn into paying business rates for the time.

Earlier this week, Sir Keir Starmer told LBC that the government is looking at introducing “further support” for embattled pubs.

Sir Keir said: “Obviously, what's happened is there were reductions in place during COVID, which were always going to be unwound… I accept that because of revaluation, that means that some will have their bills going up.

“We want to talk to the sector,I want to keep working with them to make sure we can work this through… whether that’s on licensing freedoms or other measures.”

However, it appears that landlords have not been placated.

The day of action will call for measures to alleviate the pressures on pub owners, including increasing business rate relief from 5% to 13% and reducing VAT on hospitality to a similar level to many European countries.

Last year, a pub shut its doors for good every day in Britain, adding to the more than 2,000 that have closed in the last five years.

The Treasury has been approached for comment.